Foundation Pushes for Nationwide Action Against Period Poverty, Reaches 10,000 Girls

Funmi Ogundare

The Pad Me A Girl Empowerment Foundation has intensified efforts to end periodic poverty in Nigeria, calling on governments, schools, corporate organisations, parents and development partners to work together to ensure that no girl is denied education, dignity or opportunity because of menstruation.

The foundation made the call during the commemoration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day held at Isolog College, Akute, Ogun State, themed, ‘The Pad Bank Movement: Ending Period Poverty Together’.

Speaking at the event held recently, the Founder of the Foundation, Theresa Moses, revealed that the organisation has impacted more than 10,000 girls and women through menstrual health education, advocacy campaigns, sanitary pad distribution and empowerment programmes across schools, rural communities and underserved areas.

She noted that period poverty remains a significant challenge affecting thousands of girls nationwide, leading to school absenteeism, social exclusion and the use of unsafe alternatives due to lack of access to sanitary products.

According to her, the foundation established the Pad Bank Movement as a sustainable intervention to ensure that girls have access to menstrual products whenever they need them.

“The Pad Bank is more than a storage facility for sanitary pads. It is a symbol of hope, dignity, inclusion and empowerment. It ensures that no girl has to suffer in silence because of her period,” she stated.

Moses described menstruation as a natural biological process that should never be a source of shame or a barrier to education and personal development.

She urged stakeholders to support menstrual health initiatives and establish pad banks in schools as part of efforts to eliminate period poverty.

Addressing the students, she encouraged girls to embrace menstruation as a normal sign of growth and health.

“Your period should never stop you from achieving your dreams. Speak up when you need support, ask questions and take pride in who you are,” she advised.

The event also featured an educational session on ‘Ending Period Poverty Together’, delivered by media expert and life coach, Amina Omoike, who stressed the need to break societal stigma surrounding menstruation.

She explained that period poverty extends beyond the inability to afford sanitary pads and includes lack of access to clean water, adequate sanitation facilities, accurate menstrual health information and social support systems.

According to her, the consequences of period poverty include school absenteeism, low self-esteem, health risks, anxiety and social isolation among girls.

“There are girls who stay home for several days every month because they have no menstrual products. Imagine missing classes every month through no fault of your own,” she said.

She urged girls to seek accurate information about menstrual health, support one another and challenge harmful myths and misconceptions surrounding menstruation.

“Never let your period make you feel less valuable, less capable or less intelligent. Your period does not define you. Your character, your dreams, your talents and your determination define you,” she added.

The foundation also recognised the contributions of several corporate partners and sponsors for supporting the programme, including ProStar Sports International, which provided customised jerseys for volunteers and team members; BL Consulting; and Vitabaites Foods.

Media organisations and the management of Isolog College were also commended for supporting the initiative and promoting awareness on menstrual health and girls’ empowerment.

The foundation noted that the growing support from schools, businesses, civil society groups and the media demonstrates increasing recognition that ending period poverty requires collective action and sustained collaboration.

Students who participated in the programme described it as enlightening and empowering, expressing appreciation for the opportunity to learn more about menstrual health, hygiene and self-confidence.