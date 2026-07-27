  • Monday, 27th July, 2026

Plateau Igbo Group Hails Gov. Mutfwang for ‘Historic’ Civil War Apology

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

An Igbo socio‑cultural organisation, Izu Umunna Cultural Association (IUCA), has applauded Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, for tendering an apology to Ndigbo over the Nigerian Civil War describing the gesture as courageous, healing, and timely for a nation still grappling with ethnic mistrust.

During a courtesy visit by Igbo leaders from the 17 local government areas of Plateau State last week, Mutfwang urged Ndigbo to “put the past behind” and continue contributing to Nigeria’s economic, social, and political development. He added that the war was a tragic manipulation of citizens, saying, “We have become one family because our people were deceived into going to war, and we regret it. We must close that chapter and move forward.”

His remarks, however, sparked criticism from some Plateau stakeholders, including former Sports Minister Solomon Dalung and former Commissioner for Information Dan Manjang, who argued that the governor unfairly placed blame on Plateau people. The Hausa community also demanded a similar apology over indigene‑ship issues.

But in a statement signed by IUCA President Ichie Jerry Egede and Secretary Mazi Jude Owuamanam, the organisation said Mutfwang’s apology was a bold step toward national healing.

Izu Umunna leadership said the apology “couldn’t have come at a better time,” noting that Nigeria is in urgent need of reconciliation across ethnic divides.
The group described the civil war as “a scar in the psyche of every Igbo man,” lamenting that no national leader had previously shown the courage to accept responsibility for the tragedy.
IUCA argued that the Middle Belt’s prominent role in the war made Mutfwang’s gesture particularly meaningful, saying, “If they say it wasn’t his place to offer the apology, who else would?”
The organisation pledged “unwavering support” for the governor’s administration and urged Ndigbo on the Plateau to maintain peaceful relations and support government development programmes.

IUCA’s endorsement adds a new dimension to the debate surrounding Mutfwang’s remarks, framing the apology not as an indictment of any ethnic group but as a symbolic act of leadership aimed at fostering unity.

The group called on Ndigbo in Plateau State to avoid actions that could strain relations with the government or host communities, stressing that peace and cooperation remain essential for progress.

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