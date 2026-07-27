Two-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos, Ogun Border Community

* Three rescued, many feared trapped in debris

Segun James

A two-storey building on Monday collapsed at Baale Street, Ajuwon/Akute, a border town between Lagos and Ogun States, with many feared trapped under the debris.

Three persons, including a grandmother, her toddler grandchild along with another man on the top floor, were rescued and have been taken to the hospital.

THISDAY gathered that the Ogun State Emergency Rescue Agency had been contacted to begin the rescue those still trapped in the debris.

As at the time of this report, the recue team is yet to arrive.

Details later…