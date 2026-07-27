NJC Suspends Two Judges, Queries 256 Others

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended two judicial officers for one year without pay over misconduct, while issuing queries to 256 Judges over performance-related concerns, as part of measures aimed at strengthening accountability and efficiency within the Nigerian Judiciary. The decisions were reached at the Council’s 111th meeting chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON.

The Council also recommended the appointment of 12 new Justices of the Court of Appeal, to fill vacancies created by retirements and elevations across the appellate court. It further recommended one candidate for appointment as a Judge of the Benue State High Court, and two candidates as Kadis of the Katsina State Sharia Court of Appeal, to enhance justice delivery.

In addition, the NJC extended the appointment of Justice Ijeoma Agugua as Acting Chief Judge of Imo State for another three months to allow the completion of the process for appointing a substantive Chief Judge. The Council also reinstated Justice T. N. Nze of the Imo State Customary Court of Appeal, after reviewing fresh evidence presented in his case.

The Council, however, rejected appeals filed by eight Judges of the Imo State Judiciary who had been compulsorily retired over age falsification. It held that the affected judicial officers failed to present fresh evidence, capable of justifying a reversal of the disciplinary action earlier taken against them.

As part of its performance assessment, the NJC commended nine Judges for outstanding judicial output during the review period. Two judges are to receive formal commendation for delivering more than 21 considered judgements, while seven others will receive letters of appreciation for their exemplary performance on the Bench.

The Council also approved the retirement of three judicial officers, including two Justices of the Court of Appeal and a Judge of the Zamfara State High Court, while expressing appreciation for their dedicated service to the Judiciary. It equally paid tribute to three judicial officers who died between December 2025 and April 2026, describing their contributions as invaluable to the administration of justice.

The NJC reiterated its commitment to maintaining discipline, integrity and professionalism within the Judiciary, stressing that judicial accountability remains essential to sustaining public confidence in the courts. It noted that the latest disciplinary and administrative measures, were designed to strengthen judicial institutions and improve the quality of justice delivery across the country.

