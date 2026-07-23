Enugu Air Plane Skids off Runway at Benin Airport (Video)

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

The management of Enugu Air has confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in a mishap after landing at Benin Airport Thursday.

In a statement, the management of the state-owned carrier stated that “our aircraft operating into Benin experienced a runway incursion after landing today”.

“We confirm that all passengers and crew have safely disembarked and there were no injuries or casualties,” the statement said.

It said that the aircraft involved in the mishap “has been secured and the relevant aviation authorities have been notified in line with established procedures.

“An assessment of the aircraft and the circumstances surrounding the occurrence is currently underway,” it added.

The airline announced that its operations would experience “temporary adjustments to some flight schedules”.

It assured the public that “passengers affected by any changes will be contacted directly and provided with the necessary assistance”.

“The safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remains our highest priority. We appreciate your understanding and will continue to provide updates through our official communication channels,” the mangement said.

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