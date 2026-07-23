St. John Vianney Science College Wins Anambra’s Best Private School Award

St. John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, has won the Best Private School of the Year award at the fifth edition of the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards, further cementing its reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading secondary schools.

The award was presented at the AMTY Awards ceremony held on Saturday, July 18, at the Stanel Dome in Awka, in recognition of the school’s outstanding achievements in academic excellence, innovation and leadership development.

The institution has recorded remarkable successes in recent years, earning recognition both within and outside Nigeria. In 2025, it won the National Head Girls Competition in Lagos, where its Head Girl emerged Head Girl of the Year for outstanding innovation. The school also emerged among the winners of the Nationwide Inter-Senior Secondary Schools E-Debate Championship held in Abuja.

Its international profile grew after representing Nigeria at the maiden UK-Nigeria Debate Championship, where it defeated top schools from Nigeria and the United Kingdom to emerge overall champions. Building on that achievement, two students from the school have been selected to represent Nigeria at this year’s World Schools Debating Championships in Kenya.

The school had earlier made history by winning the inaugural National Girls in ICT Competition, reinforcing its growing status as a centre of academic and leadership excellence.

Receiving the award on behalf of the institution, the School Manager, Rev. Gerald Ogbulikpe, described the recognition as a tribute to the vision of the school’s proprietor, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Ebube Muonso), as well as the dedication of its staff, parents and students.

“This honour belongs to everyone who has contributed to building this great institution. Our proprietor, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, laid a bold vision of raising young people who will excel academically, lead with integrity, and compete confidently anywhere in the world. Every teacher, every member of staff, every parent, and every student has contributed to making that vision a reality,” he said.

Ogbulikpe said the school would continue investing in academic excellence, leadership development, innovation, technology, public speaking, entrepreneurship and character formation.

“We receive this award with gratitude, and we see it as a call to aim even higher,” he added.

The organisers said the fifth edition of the AMTY Awards honoured individuals and institutions whose achievements continue to project Anambra State positively while inspiring excellence across public service, business, education, entertainment and philanthropy.

Other recipients included Archbishop Valerian Okeke, who received the Person of the Decade Award; Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs Amaka Onwughalu, honoured as Woman of the Year; and actor Ken Erics Ugo, who won the Artiste of the Year Award.