LPPC Approves Elevation of 68 Legal Practitioners to Rank of SAN

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), has approved the elevation of 68 legal practitioners to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The approval was made on Thursday in Abuja, during the 174th Plenary Session of the committee.

The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC, Mr Kabir Akanbi, made this known through a statement to newsmen.

“The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), under the distinguished Chairmanship of His Lordship, the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmon Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON, at its 174th Plenary Session held today, July 23, 2026, has approved the elevation of 68 (sixty-eight) legal practitioners to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

“The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is conferred as a mark of professional excellence upon legal practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional distinction either as advocates in the courts or as academics contributing significantly to the development of legal scholarship”, the statement read in part.

It however, advised all shortlisted prospective Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) conferees to attend and successfully complete the Pre-Swearing-In Induction Programme, as participation in the programme is a mandatory prerequisite for the formal conferment of the rank of SAN.

“Furthermore, in line with Paragraph 25(1) of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Guidelines and the provisions of Rule 39(3) of the Rules of Professional Conduct, 2023, all shortlisted conferees must refrain from publishing and discourage the publication of advertisements, congratulatory messages, or goodwill notices related to their nomination or conferment.

“Any breach of these provisions may attract sanctions for violations of statutory or ethical rules as expressly stated”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Swearing-In Ceremony for the 68 applicants has been fixed for October, 2026.

Recall that the LPPC had in June shortlisted 89 candidates; 77 from the category of advocate, and 12 from the academy.

However, after the screening exercise while 67 advocates came out successful only one emerged from the academy.

Those who would be conferred the rank on October 12, 2026 includes; Ibrahim Gamdeh Adamu, Jude Chukwuemeka Okafor, Godwill Achibong Umoh, Sunday Samuel Obende, Adebayo Olugbenga Adaralegbe and Jimson Ejovi Okodaso.

Others are; Olalekan Lawrence Bade-John, Olaotan Thomas Olusegun, Philemon Audu Daffi and Adenrele David Adegborioye.