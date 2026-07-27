Lawyers Drag Tinubu, AGF, Edo Gov, Others to Court Over Alleged Threat to Peter Obi’s Life 

* Seek orders compelling for his protection

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Some lawyers in the Obident Lawyers Forum have commenced legal action against President Bola Tinubu, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo and three others, over alleged threat to the life of the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 election, Mr Peter Obi.

The suit filed by Mr Kingdom Okere and Mr Joseph Ameh on behalf of Obident Lawyers Forum and the Incorporated Trustees of Rights for All International, is specifically seeking an order “compelling, directing and mandating” Tinubu and the police, DSS and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to “provide maximum security protection/ intelligence” to Obi and all other 2027 presidential candidates.

They predicated the suit on a recent live podcast wherein the NDC’s presidential candidate raised the alarm that he “may not be alive to contest next year’s presidential election” and another statement by the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, who had “threatened Obi not to enter Edo State without his permission and that Mr. Peter Gregory Obi’s life and security is not guaranteed in Edo State”.

The plaintiffs, in an affidavit deposed in support of the fundamental rights enforcement suit, argued that the NDC presidential candidate has the constitutional guaranteed rights to life and to live, dwell, exist and carry out his lawful duties without any fear, discrimination, threat of assassination, intimidation or any form of harassment as guaranteed by the constitution.

While submitting that Obi has the fundamental rights to move across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, “attend and host his political campaign rallies… without fear of assassination, threat to his life, bullying, harassment, assault, intimidation and victimization whatsoever”, the applicants lamented that: “Mr. Peter Gregory Obi has been subjected to serious psychological torture and trauma by the numerous threats to his life,” adding that this is detrimental to his constitutional rights.

They further submitted that no person or authority or any arm of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, or any authority, person(s) individual or groups, agents/agencies of the Federal Government or government of any sub-regional state, has the powers to restrict or refuse any citizen from entering and exiting any part of Nigeria to carry out his lawful activities as guaranteed in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“That the threats by the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, that Mr. Peter Obi’s life and security are not guaranteed in Edo State, and that Mr. Peter Obi should not step into Edo State without getting a clearance from him are empty not backed by law, anti-democratic, illegal, unlawful and tantamount to executive rascality, infantile-politicking and power-drunkenness,” they stated.

Among the reliefs they are seeking in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1648/2016, include a declaration that Peter Obi must not be subjected to politically motivated coercion, threat to life, bullying, harassment, assault, intimidation and victimization whatsoever, by any arm of the government …… on the grounds of his political ideology, ethnicity and religion; or for any reason whatsoever.

“A declaration that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has the constitutional mandate/responsibility to provide adequate security of life and property to the citizens, which is the fundamental reason/purpose/objective of every government; and the president has the constitutional responsibility as Commander-in-Chief to direct the 3th, 4th and 5th respondents and heads of all security agencies in Nigeria to provide maximum security protection/intelligence to Obi and all other presidential candidates,” they said.

Meanwhile, they are seeking an order of the court “compelling, directing and mandating the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to direct the 3th, 4th and 5th respondents and heads of all other security agencies in Nigeria to provide maximum security protection/intelligence to Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the NDC and all other 2027 presidential candidates.

“An order compelling, directing and mandating the 3th, 4th and 5th respondents to immediately provide maximum security personnel to physically protect and provide security intelligence to Obi, the NDC 2027 presidential candidates”.

Tinubu, AGF, Inspector General (IG) of Police, Director-General (DSS), the Commandant General, NSCDC and the Governor of Edo State are first to sixth respondents in the suit dated and filed July 27.

No date has been fixed for the hearing in the suit.