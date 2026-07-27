Many Trapped As Building Collapses in Anambra Community 

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A three storey building collapsed Sunday night in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, trapping unspecified number of residents, mostly students of Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

The building was identified as Elite Five Star Lodge, beside Tonimas Filling Station, at Amaokpala community, near Oko.

A press release by the Police Public Relations Officer of Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that some residents who were trapped were immediately rescued, while early morning efforts are still on to reach others beneath the rubbles.

Ikenga said: “The Anambra State Police-led joint security team assures ongoing rescue operations following the late-night incident on Sunday 26th July 2026, involving the collapse of a three-storey building known as Elite Five Star Lodge, located beside Tonimas Filling Station, Amokpala, Oko, in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

“The incident resulted in some occupants being trapped beneath the rubble, and on receipt of the distress report, the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, immediately mobilised to the scene, secured the area to prevent further danger, and coordinated rescue efforts.

“The Anambra State Fire Service and the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) also responded promptly and joined in the rescue operation.”

He stated that rescue operations were still ongoing to reach other persons who may still be trapped as the number of casualties or affected persons cannot yet be confirmed.

He added that some injured victims have been rescued from the debris and evacuated to a hospital in Oko, where they were currently receiving medical attention.

The command urged members of the public, especially residents in the area, to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and stay away from the scene to allow emergency responders unrestricted access.