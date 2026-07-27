Glasgow 2026: Olopade Hopeful of More Medals for Nigeria 

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has said Team Nigeria remains firmly on course to achieve its medal targets at the 2026 Commonwealth Games following another podium finish in Glasgow on Sunday.

NSC Director-General (D-G), Bukola Olopade, said in a statement on Monday that the previous performances of Team Nigeria especially with the latest addition of Ruth Nyong on Sunday gives a positive inclination towards more medals

“Nigeria added to its medal haul through Ruth Asuquo Nyong, who won silver in the women’s 48kg weightlifting event with a combined lift of 168kg, comprising 75kg in the snatch and 93kg in the clean and jerk.

“Nyong result was another indication that the team’s medal projections remain on track.

“If the projections of the Elite Board are anything to go by, we’re still on track. Even for Ruth, the expectation was a bronze medal and she won a silver.

“It’s an upward progression rather than downward,” he said.

The NSC D-G further expressed confidence that athletics would significantly boost Nigeria’s medal tally.

“I was with the athletics team last night and we’re hoping that seven to eight gold medals can come from there,” he said.

Olopade also commended the athletes, coaches and officials for their resilience and commitment, saying the renewed identity of Nigerian sports is already evident.

“I am very proud of the young men and women and officials I have had the opportunity to work with over the past one and a half years.

“Many people are saying they can see an identity in our sports again after a long time, and that on its own is a gold medal.”

Olopade then reaffirmed that athletes welfare remained at the heart of the commission’s reforms under the leadership of Chairman Shehu Dikko.

“Athletes work hard every day and deserve to feel acknowledged and respected. Yes, it’s about patriotism, but it’s also about reward and looking after one another.

“We trust they will continue to make Nigeria proud,” he said.(NAN)