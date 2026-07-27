YPP Presidential Aspirant: Probe 2025, 2026 Budget Implementation

Segun James

A presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Hon. Julius Olajide Filani, has called on the National Assembly to investigate the implementation of the 2025 and 2026 budgets.

Filani also urged the legislature to consider appropriate constitutional measures over what he described as alleged breaches of the Appropriation Act by some agencies of the government.

He made the call in a statement issued in Abuja.

The YPP chieftain said his position followed recent comments by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno, regarding challenges associated with the implementation of the 2025 budget.

According to Filani, the issues raised during the Senate’s engagement with members of the executive economic team require thorough legislative scrutiny.

He called on lawmakers to exercise their constitutional oversight responsibilities and examine the implementation of the approved budgets.

Filani said: “The concerns surrounding the implementation of the 2025 and 2026 budgets require urgent attention. “

“The National Assembly must ensure that approved budgets are implemented in accordance with the law and that public funds are properly accounted for.”

He further urged lawmakers to conduct what he described as a comprehensive review of the budget implementation process.

“The National Assembly must step up and defend the Nigerian Constitution through a full-scale investigation into the issues surrounding budget implementation,” he said.

The YPP presidential aspirant also raised concerns over what he described as a significant rollover of budgetary provisions from the 2025 fiscal year into 2026.

According to him, “The 70 per cent rollover of the 2025 spending plan into the 2026 fiscal cycle raises serious questions about the level of budget implementation and the need for greater accountability.”

Filani also expressed concern over reported allocations to security agencies, particularly capital expenditure, amid the country’s security challenges.

He said the National Assembly should examine the budgetary releases made to relevant security agencies and determine whether the approved allocations were fully implemented.

The YPP chieftain equally questioned the management and distribution of federation revenues, calling for greater transparency in the handling of public funds.

He referred to figures he attributed to recent discussions involving the Senate and the executive economic team, including reported differences between revenue collections and distributions through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

“I want to join Senator Monguno in asking for greater clarity on the management of federation revenues and the circumstances surrounding the figures being reported,” Filani said.

He urged the National Assembly to make relevant financial records available for public scrutiny where appropriate, arguing that transparency would strengthen public confidence in the country’s fiscal management.

Filani further warned that weak budget implementation and inadequate transparency in public finance could negatively affect investor confidence and contribute to economic uncertainty.

He called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and actively participate in the political process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the 2027 elections provide an opportunity for Nigerians to demand greater fiscal accountability, transparency and effective governance from political leaders.

“The 2027 elections present a historic opportunity for Nigerians to demand a new approach to governance and stronger fiscal accountability,” he said.

He, however, urged the National Assembly and relevant government institutions to base any action on verified facts, official records and the provisions of the Constitution and other applicable laws.