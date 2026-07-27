Fear Grips Kogi Poly Female Students over Return of Cultism, Others

brahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Palpable fear may have gripped the female students of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, following the return of cultism and sex for marks syndrome in the hitherto conducive academic environment of the institution .

Investigations revealed that in the last few months after the resumption of Professor Salihu Sanusi Avidime as the rector of the polytechnic, that all the disciplinary measures enforced on students and staff by the former management have been abandoned. It was gathered that some lewd lecturers now openly seduce female students threatening to fail them unless they succumb to satisfy their amorous desires.

Sources cited a case of a certain lecturer in the Public Administration and in the Graphics Design departments (names with held) currently trending on campus who at different times were said to have threatened some female students to either ‘ cooperate’ by opening their legs or pay certain amount of money ranging from N70,000 to N80,000 before they can pass their exams.

According to a source “sadly these lecturers’ insatiable amorous desires and corruption were tamed under the former management but as soon they noticed the ‘I – don’t- care’ attitude of the current rector, who hardly stays in office, the whole old bad traits of the polytechnic keep coming out at a frightening dimensions.

“As we speak, sex- for – mark has gradually been introduced and one of the lecturers involved in this malaise was even said to have informed a female student to go and book a room in a cosy hotel in town, and pay the bills before he comes around to sleep with her

“This female student has reported this incident to one of the management staff members, but it seems everything has been compromised, and instead of getting justice, she is getting insults and intimidation in return.

“The disciplinary structure has collapsed, the corrupt lecturers are getting emboldened while the female students are suffering in silence with most of them fearing to speak out with the fear of being rusticated from school, it is as bad as that” the source hinted.

Investigations also revealed that cultists’ activities have now resumed in full gear as nocturnal meetings hitherto banned now take place in the full glare of some lecturers and security personnel who are now helpless

“A fortnight ago,” the source continued, “we heard that initiation of some students into cultists’ activities took place around one of the female hostels between 2.00 a.m an 3.00a.m, one of the eagled eyed security personnel reported this to management but up till now, nothing has been done.

“The situation is getting worse every day and if government does not quickly do something, it will be worse than what it used to be when cultists openly threatened lecturers as our campus is gradually getting unsafe for learning and cross fertilisation of intellectual and technical ideas.

“The dress code and carrying of identity cards introduced by the former management have also been jettisoned, female students now dress anyhow, wearing dresses that exposed their sensitive parts to lecture rooms as if they are prostitutes in brothels while male students wear dreadlocks and saggy outfits.

“Sales of handouts to students that was banned has now been re-introduced, and students now have to pay through the nose to meet up with the demands of some lecturers thereby creating additional burdens for them and their parents coupled with the recent astronomical increase of school fees by over 200 per cent.

“Governor Usman Ododo must call this current management to order and very swiftly as impunity, truancy and indolence have taken over the legacies left behind by the former rector, Prof Salisu Ogbo,” the source warned.

However, in a swift response to the allegations, the spokesperson of the Polytechnic John Amos Onimisi, confirmed that six lecturers on Wednesday 22nd of July, 2026 were suspended by the management of the institution for unauthorised sales of handouts and textbooks while a lecturer was also suspended for alleged sexual harassment.

He added that the disciplinary committee of the Polytechnic is already investigating the allegations and that the outcome will be made available to journalists.