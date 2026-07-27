Wigwe University Denies Reports of Mass Sack

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Vice-Chancellor of Wigwe University, Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi, has dismissed reports alleging mass termination of staff at the institution, describing the claims as false and misleading.

Speaking in a telephone interview, the Vice-Chancellor clarified that no mass dismissal had taken place at the university, stressing that only two or three staff members left the institution last year after due process, while no employee has been terminated this year.

According to him, the few staff separations that occurred were based strictly on performance considerations and were carried out in line with established disciplinary procedures.

“Our founder, the late Herbert Wigwe, set out to build one of the finest universities in Africa,” Al-Akaidi said. “Though he passed away over two years ago, our Governing Council, Board of Trustees, and management team remain deeply committed to fulfilling Our pace is fast and our standards are high. Naturally, some individuals may find it challenging to keep up.”

“That does not mean they lack talent or competence—they simply may thrive better in a different environment, and we part ways with full respect for their future endeavors.”

The VC also refuted allegations that decisions on staff retention were made solely by his office, emphasising that the university’s governance structure provides for transparent and collective decision making.

He explained that all matters relating to staff welfare, discipline and separation are handled through clearly defined institutional procedures that guarantee fairness, accountability and due process.

“We are building a culture of dedication, quality, and excellence,” he added. “Our goal is to encourage every member of our community to reach their full potential, and we hold ourselves to the highest standards to achieve that.”

Al-Akaidi reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to maintaining high academic and operational standards as it continues to pursue the vision of its founder of establishing a world-class university in Africa.

Licensed in 2023, Wigwe University admitted its pioneer class in October 2024. The institution currently has about 300 students enrolled across 21 degree programmes offered through its four colleges: Engineering; Science and Computing; Management and Social Sciences; and Arts. Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Vice-Chancellor of Wigwe University, Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi, has dismissed reports alleging mass termination of staff at the institution, describing the claims as false and misleading.

Speaking in a telephone interview, the Vice-Chancellor clarified that no mass dismissal had taken place at the university, stressing that only two or three staff members left the institution last year after due process, while no employee has been terminated this year.

According to him, the few staff separations that occurred were based strictly on performance considerations and were carried out in line with established disciplinary procedures.

“Our founder, the late Herbert Wigwe, set out to build one of the finest universities in Africa,” Al-Akaidi said. “Though he passed away over two years ago, our Governing Council, Board of Trustees, and management team remain deeply committed to fulfilling that vision.

Our pace is fast and our standards are high. Naturally, some individuals may find it challenging to keep up. That does not mean they lack talent or competence—they simply may thrive better in a different environment, and we part ways with full respect for their future endeavors.”

The VC also refuted allegations that decisions on staff retention were made solely by his office, emphasising that the university’s governance structure provides for transparent and collective decision making.

He explained that all matters relating to staff welfare, discipline and separation are handled through clearly defined institutional procedures that guarantee fairness, accountability and due process.

“We are building a culture of dedication, quality, and excellence,” he added. “Our goal is to encourage every member of our community to reach their full potential, and we hold ourselves to the highest standards to achieve that.”

Al-Akaidi reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to maintaining high academic and operational standards as it continues to pursue the vision of its founder of establishing a world-class university in Africa.

Licensed in 2023, Wigwe University admitted its pioneer class in October 2024. The institution currently has about 300 students enrolled across 21 degree programmes offered through its four colleges: Engineering; Science and Computing; Management and Social Sciences; and Arts.