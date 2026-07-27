Nigeria Calls for Calm as Houthi-Saudi Arabia Tensions Raise Fresh Regional Security Concerns

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has appealed for urgent de-escalation between Yemen’s Houthi movement and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following renewed tensions and reported attacks, warning that further hostilities could worsen insecurity in the Middle East and threaten civilian lives.

Nigeria, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed deep concern over the unfolding situation and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid retaliatory actions and embrace dialogue as the pathway towards resolving their differences.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said Nigeria remained committed to the principles of peaceful dispute resolution, international law and the objectives of the United Nations Charter.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria notes with deep concern the ongoing tensions and reported attacks involving the Houthi militia in Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.

“Nigeria strongly calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, immediately de-escalate the situation, and refrain from any further actions that could inflame hostilities or endanger civilian lives and regional peace and stability.”

The government stressed that any escalation of the conflict could have wider implications for regional security, adding that diplomacy and peaceful engagement remained the most effective means of preventing further deterioration.

The tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia are rooted in Yemen’s prolonged conflict, which has become one of the world’s most complex humanitarian and geopolitical crises.

The Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, emerged in northern Yemen and gained significant influence after taking control of Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, in 2014. The development triggered a military intervention by a Saudi-led coalition in 2015, which backed Yemen’s internationally recognised government against the group.

The conflict has since resulted in widespread destruction, displacement and a severe humanitarian crisis, with millions of Yemenis affected by food insecurity, limited access to healthcare and damaged infrastructure.

Although periods of relative calm and diplomatic efforts have reduced the intensity of fighting in recent years, tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia have continued to pose a major security challenge. The Houthis have previously carried out missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi territory, while Riyadh has responded with military operations.

The conflict has also drawn wider regional attention due to its links with broader rivalries in the Middle East and concerns over the security of key trade routes, particularly around the Red Sea.

Nigeria has consistently advocated peaceful resolution of international disputes and has called for dialogue in conflicts affecting global stability.

The federal government reaffirmed its readiness to support genuine initiatives aimed at reducing tensions, restoring calm and promoting lasting peace in the region.

The statement, signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised Nigeria’s continued support for diplomatic solutions and the protection of civilian populations affected by conflicts worldwide.

As regional and international actors monitor developments, Nigeria urged all stakeholders to prioritise peace and stability over further confrontation.