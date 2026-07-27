Obi Unveils 2027 Agenda, Vows to Personally Lead War Against Insecurity

· Promises production-driven economy, lower cost of governance, tougher anti-corruption fight

· Says he’ll serve only one four-year term if elected

· Urges Tinubu to guarantee free, fair and credible poll

Chinedu Eze in Lagos, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, and Raheem Akingbolu in Abuja

Presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, has unveiled what he described as a radically different governance blueprint for Nigeria that he will implement if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Obi pledged to personally lead the fight against insecurity, rebuild the economy through production, wage a more transparent war against corruption, slash the cost of governance, and ensure leadership by example.

In a two-hour wide-ranging interview on a national television programme, Sunday Politics, yesterday, in which he articulated his vision for the country, Obi also renewed his commitment to serve only one four-year term if elected president next year.

He said the period would be sufficient to place Nigeria on the path of sustainable development and restore citizens’ confidence in government.

His intervention comes as political activities ahead of the 2027 general election gradually gather momentum, with opposition figures outlining their policy alternatives to the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

On security, Obi faulted the current approach to combating insecurity, insisting that Nigeria requires more committed and visible leadership.

He said unlike the present arrangement, he would personally coordinate the country’s response to insecurity, regularly visit troubled communities, and ensure that security agencies receive adequate equipment, funding and operational support.

Obi stated, “I will personally lead the fight against insecurity. I will be visible, engaged and directly involved. I will visit affected communities and ensure that our security architecture is properly equipped, adequately funded, and fully supported.

“We will work with all our domestic and international partners to secure every part of Nigeria.”

Although declining to disclose operational strategies publicly, Obi promised to strengthen security institutions and provide them with the support required to tackle terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

According to him, poverty remains the biggest driver of insecurity, and lasting peace cannot be achieved without massive investments in education, job creation, and economic opportunities for young Nigerians.

He said, “You cannot create widespread poverty and expect peace. The more people are pushed into poverty, the greater the insecurity. Education and job creation remain the most sustainable solutions.”

On the economy, Obi said his administration would abandon what he described as a consumption-driven model and replace it with a production-based economy anchored on agriculture, manufacturing, and support for small businesses.

He maintained that Nigeria possessed sufficient human and natural resources to become a major global producer of agricultural commodities if appropriate policies were implemented.

According to the NDC presidential candidate, “Nigeria must move from consumption to production. Agriculture alone can generate more revenue than crude oil if properly developed. We have enough arable land not only to feed ourselves but also to become a major exporter.”

He added that government under his leadership would prioritise support for farmers and manufacturers, improve access to affordable credit, and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Drawing comparisons with countries, such as Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Indonesia, and China, Obi stated that Nigeria’s economic revival would depend on empowering small and medium-scale enterprises, reducing borrowing costs, and attracting long-term productive investments rather than short-term portfolio capital.

He also criticised the implementation of the fuel subsidy removal policy, saying although he supports ending the subsidy regime, the process should have been gradual, transparent, and accompanied by clear communication with Nigerians.

Obi stated, “The problem is not simply removing subsidy. Government must explain to Nigerians what is being saved and where those savings are being invested. Economic reforms must translate into improved living conditions for ordinary citizens.”

Obi maintained that while some macroeconomic indicators might have improved, the benefits had not reached average Nigerians.

He stated, “Many macroeconomic indicators may appear positive, but ordinary Nigerians are not feeling the impact. Poverty has increased, government revenue has grown, borrowing has continued and citizens have endured severe hardship without corresponding benefits.”

The former Anambra State governor also said economic reforms would only succeed if government demonstrated equal determination in tackling graft. He called for greater transparency in public finance, insisting that Nigerians deserve detailed explanations whenever government grants waivers, incurs major expenditure, or makes significant financial decisions.

He stated, “If government can implement painful economic reforms with determination, it should demonstrate the same resolve in fighting corruption. Citizens have the right to know how public resources are being managed.”

Obi also defended his personal integrity. He insisted that all his assets were lawfully declared while in office as governor, and challenged anyone with evidence of wrongdoing during his tenure to make it public.

Obi equally promised to reduce what he described as the excessive cost of governance, saying scarce national resources should be redirected from official luxuries to education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

He criticised expenditure on luxury government assets, including aircraft, stating that leaders must demonstrate prudent management of public resources.

He said, “There is too much waste in government. Before buying luxury assets, we should ask whether the same resources could build hospitals, schools, or critical infrastructure. Leadership is about setting priorities.”

Obi reiterated his long-held position against maintaining a publicly funded Office of the First Lady, describing it as a non-constitutional creation.

He said, “My wife will naturally perform ceremonial duties as the president’s spouse, but there will be no separate government bureaucracy or publicly funded Office of the First Lady. Nigerians elected the president, not the president’s spouse.”

On electricity, Obi cautioned against unrealistic promises, saying meaningful reforms would require sustained investments in generation, transmission, and distribution.

Rather than offering instant solutions, he pledged to replicate successful independent power models across different parts of the country while encouraging greater private sector participation.

Obi renewed his appeal for credible elections in 2027, urging Tinubu to leave behind a democratic legacy by guaranteeing a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

He maintained that elections should be decided by the electorate rather than political office holders.

He said, “I appeal to President Tinubu to ensure Nigeria conducts a free, fair and credible election. History will remember him positively if he guarantees that Nigerians freely choose their leaders.”

Obi also restated his belief that he won the 2023 presidential election, but said his immediate focus was on offering Nigerians an alternative vision centred on competent leadership, integrity, and national development.

He pledged to work with all well-meaning political actors willing to rebuild the country, but stressed that the youth would remain his most important partners.

“My greatest partners are Nigeria’s young people,” he said. “The objective is not simply to win an election; it is to build a Nigeria that works for everyone,” he added.

Reaffirming his earlier promise to serve only one term if elected, Obi said leadership was about keeping one’s word and delivering measurable results.

He declared, “I do not need more than four years to put Nigeria on the right path. If elected, I will serve only one term of four years, not one day longer.”