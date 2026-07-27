How Nigeria’s Biggest Army Expansion in Decades’ll Redefine National Security

Nigeria’s decision to undertake its biggest military expansion in decades signals a strategic shift aimed at strengthening national security, enhancing operational readiness and positioning the Army to confront an increasingly complex and evolving threat landscape, writes Linus Aleke.

The decision by President Bola Tinubu to approve the expansion of the Nigerian Army’s order of battle from eight to 12 divisions, alongside the recruitment of an additional 28,000 personnel, marks one of the most significant military reforms in Nigeria’s recent history. More than a routine increase in troop numbers, the initiative reflects an acknowledgement that the country’s evolving security environment demands a larger, more agile and better-distributed military capable of responding to increasingly complex threats.

The Nigerian Army’s history itself is one of continuous expansion shaped by changing national realities. It began in 1863 as the 18-man Glover Hausa Guard, established by the British colonial administration in Lagos to protect commercial interests and maintain order. The force later evolved into the Lagos Constabulary before becoming part of the Royal West African Frontier Force (RWAFF) in 1900, with Nigerian soldiers serving with distinction in both the First and Second World Wars across East Africa, Burma and other theatres.

Following independence in 1960, the Nigerian Military Force became the Nigerian Army, assuming responsibility for defending the sovereignty of the new nation. However, it was the Nigerian Civil War between 1967 and 1970 that fundamentally transformed the Army. Massive recruitment and the establishment of new battalions, brigades and divisions created a modern standing force capable of prosecuting a large-scale conflict. In the years that followed, the Army consolidated its structure, expanded its training institutions and specialised corps, and earned international recognition through peacekeeping operations in Liberia, Sierra Leone and several United Nations and African Union missions.

Since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, and particularly with the emergence of the Boko Haram insurgency in 2009, the Army has undergone another major phase of expansion to confront terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, oil theft, piracy and other internal security threats. Today’s proposed enlargement therefore represents the latest chapter in a long tradition of adapting the Army’s structure to meet the nation’s changing security needs.

Military analysts argue that expanding formations is about far more than increasing manpower. A broader military footprint enhances the ability to respond rapidly to both conventional and asymmetric threats, especially in a country where insecurity varies significantly across regions.

Additional divisions and formations improve operational reach, reduce response times, strengthen intelligence gathering and surveillance, and enable forces to sustain prolonged operations without overstretching existing units. A more widespread military presence can also reinforce border security, protect critical national infrastructure and deny criminal groups the freedom to exploit ungoverned spaces.

The benefits extend beyond the battlefield. New barracks, operational bases and training facilities often stimulate economic activity in host communities by generating demand for housing, construction, transportation, food supplies and other commercial services. Expansion also creates employment opportunities, not only through military recruitment but across logistics, engineering, healthcare and civilian support services. During emergencies such as floods, disease outbreaks or other disasters, additional formations positioned across the country can significantly improve the speed and effectiveness of humanitarian response.

Equally important is the impact on the professional development of the armed forces. Larger formations provide greater opportunities for recruitment, specialised training and career progression while allowing for improved troop rotation, equipment maintenance and operational readiness. Strategically positioned formations also strengthen state presence in underserved areas, foster closer coordination with other security agencies and, through civil-military engagements, contribute to community development and public confidence.

It is against this backdrop that the Presidency announced the latest expansion. According to a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu approved the initiative as part of efforts to strengthen national security and improve the Army’s ability to respond more effectively to emerging threats. The Presidency said the decision reflects the administration’s commitment to building a more robust and responsive military capable of protecting lives, property and Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

The announcement has received broad support from security experts, although many insist that the success of the initiative will depend on careful implementation.

Former Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), described the decision as both timely and necessary, noting that the Army’s expansion from eight to 12 divisions had become inevitable given Nigeria’s size, population and increasingly complex security environment.

Speaking on Arise News Night, Usman said: “This initiative is long overdue, considering the country’s vast size, growing population, the myriad security challenges confronting the nation, and the increasingly prominent role of the Nigerian Army in internal security operations over the years.”

According to him, the Army’s training capacity has consistently expanded over time, evolving from a single training depot to multiple facilities across the country, making it logical for operational formations to grow accordingly.

He said: “The Nigerian Army has consistently expanded its capacity over time. For instance, the Depot Nigerian Army was once the sole training institution, except during the Civil War when temporary training facilities were established in Abeokuta and other locations. Today, training capacity has been significantly enhanced with the establishment of additional depots in Oshogbo and Amasiri, Ebonyi State. It is therefore only logical that this growth should be matched by a corresponding expansion in the Army’s order of battle. This is a welcome development that will undoubtedly strengthen the Army’s operational capability.”

He, however, cautioned that organisational expansion alone would not guarantee success.

“Expectations must be managed because this expansion goes beyond organisational structure. There are critical administrative and logistical considerations that must be addressed. While the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel is commendable, careful attention must be paid to the costs of training, kitting, accommodation and sustainment,” he said.

Usman noted that the accommodation needs of thousands of new recruits, alongside serving personnel already awaiting housing, would require substantial investment, while new formations would also need barracks, equipment, training facilities and armaments.

“There is also the question of force composition. What types of battalions will be established? Will they be infantry, armoured, artillery or composite battalions? Each division typically comprises at least three brigades, including infantry, artillery and armoured formations. Consequently, planners must consider the equipment holdings required for each brigade, including tanks, artillery pieces, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, Armoured Personnel Carriers, infantry support weapons and other essential combat equipment. When viewed from this broader perspective, it is clear that while this expansion is a positive and necessary step, a great deal of work remains to ensure its successful implementation,” he explained.

Usman also urged the National Assembly to provide prompt legislative backing whenever supplementary budget requests are presented.

According to him, “If the Nigerian Army has sufficient boots on the ground across the federation, which is the Federal Government’s objective through this expansion, criminal non-state actors seeking to destabilise the country will be denied the freedom of action they currently exploit, thereby significantly enhancing national security.”

Former Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Ambassador Ogbole Amedu-Ode, also welcomed the decision, describing it as a necessary response to more than a decade of persistent security challenges.

“Expanding the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions represents a 50 per cent increase. I believe it will be well worth it,” he assured.

He nevertheless stressed that implementation must remain professional and transparent.

Amedu-Ode added, “If it is properly managed, I believe it will. However, I must emphasise that the implementation of this expansion should not involve the recruitment or integration of ‘repentant’ terrorists or any other violent criminals into the Nigerian Army.”

On his part, President of the Defence Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (DECAN), Chief Sunday Odita, argued that while expanding troop strength is important, manpower alone will not secure the country.

“For over a decade, conventional military operations and manpower alone have failed to eliminate the nation’s security challenges,” he said. “Nigeria must invest heavily in intelligence gathering, surveillance, drones, artificial intelligence, data analytics and real-time information sharing. The future of national security is no longer determined by manpower alone, but by the quality of information, intelligence and technology available to our security forces. We must move from a largely reactive approach to a proactive, intelligence-led security system.”

Also, Chairman of the Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, Dr Ambrose Igboke, agreed that expansion has become unavoidable because of the Army’s operational commitments.

“The structure of the Nigerian Army has remained largely unchanged for a long time. Given that we are at war with terrorists, the current formation may no longer be adequate. It is better for command and control to be closer to the troops on the ground. The Army is also overstretched. Many personnel have retired, some have been killed, while many others have been injured in the course of sustained operations against terrorists. The recruitment of additional soldiers is therefore necessary to man the new divisions and reinforce ongoing operations against terrorist groups.”

Ultimately, history suggests that the Nigerian Army has always expanded in response to defining moments—from colonial policing and world wars to the Civil War, regional peacekeeping and today’s fight against terrorism and organised crime. The latest expansion follows that historical pattern.

Yet its success will not be measured simply by the creation of four new divisions or the recruitment of thousands of additional soldiers. It will depend on whether the expansion is matched by sustained investment in training, modern equipment, intelligence, logistics, accommodation and technology.

If implemented strategically, it could become more than a military reorganisation; it could reshape Nigeria’s security architecture, strengthen state presence across the federation, stimulate economic activity in host communities and provide the operational depth needed to confront the increasingly sophisticated threats of the 21st century.