NGX Group Grows Profit by 170%, Declares  N1.30 Interim Dividend

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has announced an interim dividend of N1.30 per ordinary share for the six months ended 30 June 2026, following a record first-half financial performance.

The dividend reflects the quality of the Group’s earnings, improved cash generation and the Board’s confidence in the sustainability of NGX Group’s growth trajectory. It also preserves capacity for continued investment in technology, market development and strategic opportunities across the capital market value chain.

According to the figures, NGX Group recorded revenue of N17.60 billion in the first half of 2026, up 118 per cent from N8.08 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, while total income grew 96 per cent to N19.34 billion.

The performance was driven principally by increased market activity, with transaction fees rising by 169 per cent to N13.34 billion from N4.96 billion. Listing fees increased by 59 per cent to N2.38 billion, while technology income rose by 19 per cent to N447.86 million.

Operating profit increased by 155 per cent to N10.62 billion, compared with N4.16 billion in the corresponding period. This reflected strong operating leverage, as growth in income significantly outpaced the increase in operating

expenses.

The Group also recorded a 130 per cent increase in its share of profit from equity-accounted investees to N4.14 billion, driven primarily by the strong performance of Central Securities Clearing System Plc.

Consequently, profit before tax increased by 170 per cent to N14.76 billion, from N5.46 billion in H1 2025, while profit after tax rose by 146 per cent to N10.36 billion, compared with N4.22 billion in the prior-year period.

The group’s balance sheet remained robust. Total assets grew to N75.87 billion as at 30 June 2026, while shareholders’ equity increased to N60.49 billion, from N55.20 billion at the end of 2025.

Commenting on the results and dividend, the Group Chairman of NGX Group, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, said: “The Board’s approval of an interim dividend of N1.30 per share reflects the strength of NGX Group’s first-half performance and our confidence in the group’s long-term prospects. We are encouraged by the significant growth recorded across the business and by the increasing contribution of companies within the group’s investment portfolio. The Board remains committed to balancing attractive returns to shareholders with continued investment in the infrastructure, technology and strategic initiatives required to deepen Nigeria’s capital market and position NGX Group for sustainable growth.”

Also commenting on the performance, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Mr. Temi Popoola, said: “Our first-half results demonstrate the strength and scalability of NGX Group’s business model. Revenue growth was supported by significantly higher transaction activity, increased listing income and stronger contributions from our investee companies, while disciplined execution enabled us to translate this growth into substantially improved profitability. We remain focused on sustaining this momentum by deepening market liquidity, expanding investor participation, accelerating the development of technology-enabled products and building a more diversified financial market infrastructure group. The N1.30 interim dividend reflects both the progress made and our confidence in the Group’s capacity to deliver sustainable long-term value.”

Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on the applicable qualification date will be entitled to the interim dividend of N1.30 per ordinary share. The qualification date, closure period and payment date will be communicated in accordance with the approved corporate action timetable and applicable regulatory requirements.