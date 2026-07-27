FG to Announce New Pay Rise for Military Personnel

*Pledges support for widows and spouses of frontline troops

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Government has announced plans for a new pay rise for military personnel as part of ongoing efforts to improve their welfare, boost morale, and strengthen the nation’s security architecture.

The government said the anticipated salary adjustment is intended to recognise the sacrifices and dedication of members of the Armed Forces while enhancing their motivation and overall well-being.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), disclosed this while delivering the keynote address at a one-day training and financial empowerment workshop for widows and wives of service personnel serving in theatres of operation.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in Abuja.

Musa said: “When I was Chief of the Defence Staff, our soldiers were receiving N49,000. Two years ago, I made efforts to have it increased to N100,000, and that was achieved.

“We are, however, still making efforts for it to be increased further. We know our President is a listening father who will ensure that our troops are well remunerated because they are sacrificing so much. I am confident that Mr President will soon announce another increase in the salaries of our personnel.

“So, we should continue to pray for our President, our leaders, and our troops on the front line.”

The minister added: “Through the Renewed Hope Agenda, Mr President continues to implement policies that promote enterprise development, strengthen skills acquisition, and broaden access to economic opportunities. His firm belief that entrepreneurs are the engine of economic growth continues to inspire programmes that enable Nigerians to build sustainable businesses and improve their quality of life.”

The Minister also presented a cheque for N250 million to the beneficiaries of the capacity-building programme.

Earlier, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of SMEDAN, Charles Odii, pledged the Federal Government’s continued support for widows and spouses of frontline troops.

He said: “To our men on the battlefield protecting Nigeria, we want you to know that we appreciate your sacrifice. We will continue to support your wives and spouses by empowering them to become entrepreneurs who can sustain their families while you defend the nation.

“We appreciate your service and will ensure that your sacrifices are not in vain.”

Odii also revealed that one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s early interventions was the allocation of N200 billion to support enterprises across Nigeria, comprising N75 billion in single-digit interest loans for manufacturers, N75 billion for small businesses, and N50 billion in grants for nano businesses.

He explained that nano businesses are enterprises with fewer than three employees and annual turnover of less than N3 million.