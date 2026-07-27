Mutfwang Congratulates Ibrahim Pam on Appointment as Acting Head of World Bank Accountability Office

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has congratulated distinguished international lawyer and anti‑corruption expert, Mr. Ibrahim James Pam, on his appointment as the Acting Director‑General of the World Bank Group’s Compliance Advisor Ombudsman (CAO).

Governor Mutfwang described the appointment as “a remarkable achievement that brings honour to Plateau State, Nigeria, and the African continent.” He said Mr. Pam’s elevation reflects global recognition of his exceptional professional competence, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice, accountability, transparency, and the rule of law.

In a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Gyang Bere, the Governor noted that Mr. Pam has earned widespread respect within the international development and governance community through decades of service in some of the world’s most influential institutions.

He highlighted Mr. Pam’s distinguished career across the United Nations, the African Development Bank, the International Criminal Court, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the World Bank Group, describing the breadth of his experience as evidence of the expertise and leadership required for the strategic responsibility entrusted to him.

Governor Mutfwang expressed pride that another illustrious son of Plateau State has risen to a prominent position within one of the world’s foremost international financial institutions. He said the appointment reinforces Plateau State’s reputation as a reservoir of exceptional talent, integrity, professionalism, and visionary leadership whose citizens continue to make significant contributions to global development.

He urged Mr. Pam to continue serving with distinction, diligence, humility, and integrity, while remaining a worthy ambassador of Plateau State and Nigeria on the global stage.

The Governor prayed that Almighty God would grant Mr. Pam divine wisdom, strength, and excellent health as he assumes his new international responsibility.

Mr. Ibrahim James Pam, a respected Nigerian international lawyer from Plateau State, was recently appointed Acting Director‑General of the World Bank Group’s Compliance Advisor Ombudsman (CAO), the independent accountability mechanism for the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

The CAO plays a critical role in ensuring environmental and social accountability in IFC/MIGA‑financed projects, addressing complaints from affected communities, and strengthening transparency within global development financing.

Pam’s appointment follows years of leadership in international justice, anti‑corruption investigations, compliance oversight, and governance reforms. His career includes senior roles at the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services, the International Criminal Court, the African Development Bank, and Nigeria’s ICPC. He also serves as Chair of the World Bank Inspection Panel, a position he assumed in 2023.

His elevation to Acting Director‑General is widely seen as a testament to his global reputation for integrity, professionalism, and commitment to accountability.