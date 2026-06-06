IIA Global Admits ICAN To CIA Challenge Exam Pathway

In a milestone achievement, the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA Global) has paved the way for Nigerian professional accounting body, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to participate in the Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) Challenge Exam Pathway.

The history recognition marks the first time a Nigerian professional accounting body has been formally approved by IIA Global for eligibility under the CIA Challenge pathway.

By this development, with effect from March 1, 2026, eligible ICAN members will now have access to the CIA Challenge Exam, an ‘’accelerated pathway designed for qualified accounting professionals seeking to obtain the globally recognised CIA designation.’’

Regarded as the world’s only globally recognised certification for internal auditors, the Certified Internal Auditor certification is widely respected across multinational corporations, financial institutions, regulatory agencies and public institutions.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of IIA Nigeria, Don Umeha, candidates who successfully complete the consolidated examination and meet other IIA requirements will earn the same CIA designation awarded through the traditional three-part examination route.

According to statement by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA Global) the certification obtained through the ‘’Challenge Exam carries identical status, recognition and professional standing as the standard pathway certification.’’

Describing the development as a landmark achievement for Nigeria’s professional landscape, it noted that the recognition represents international validation of Nigerian professional education and standards.

It further stressed that the milestone would strengthen national capacity in internal audit, governance and risk management, while also improving the global competitiveness and mobility of Nigerian professionals.

According to IIA Nigeria, the recognition is expected to positively impact both public and private sector institutions by enhancing internal control systems, risk oversight, corporate governance and institutional accountability.

The organisation further stated that Nigeria has now joined a select group of countries whose professional bodies are recognised under the CIA Challenge framework.

It said the development reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to international best practices, transparency, accountability and stronger institutions, while also boosting investor and stakeholder confidence.

Stakeholders across government agencies, academia, financial institutions and the corporate sector were urged to support the initiative as a strategic step toward strengthening Nigeria’s governance and professional standards.

The body also explained that eligibility requirements, examination timelines and application procedures would be communicated through the appropriate professional channels.