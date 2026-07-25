AI Not the End of Advertising, AAAN Challenges Agencies to Evolve, Lead Next Era



The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has commenced its 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Congress in Lagos, bringing together advertising professionals, government representatives, regulators, and stakeholders across the marketing communications industry to examine the future of advertising in a rapidly evolving landscape.



Held at Providence Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, the two-day gathering themed ‘AdVolution: The End of Advertising as We Know It and How to Win What Comes Next’, focused on the impact of artificial intelligence, changing consumer behaviour, technology, and emerging creative models on the future of the industry.



The AGM commenced on Thursday with a members-only Business Session, which featured the President’s stewardship address, as well as reports from various committees on the activities, progress, and priorities of the association.



A key highlight of the session was the induction of new members and agencies into the association including, JT Agency, Purple Stardust Limited and Omnifique Options Limited. The new members were welcomed as part of AAAN’s continued efforts to expand its community and strengthen collaboration across Nigeria’s advertising and marketing communications ecosystem.



Opening the conference yesterday, AAAN President, Lanre Adisa, described the industry’s current moment as one that requires agencies to embrace change and build the capabilities needed to thrive in a fast-evolving environment.



“The greatest challenge facing the industry is not change itself, but the risk of failing to adapt alongside it, stressing the need for talent development and a stronger understanding of how emerging technologies can work alongside human creativity,” he stated.



The conference, which featured keynote addresses from Tomiwa Aladekomo, Chief Executive Officer of Big Cabal Media, and Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, Division Head, Brands and Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc, explored how agencies can remain relevant as technology continues to reshape advertising.



Speaking during his keynote session, Aladekomo noted that while artificial intelligence is changing the rules of the industry, human creativity remains the biggest differentiator. He challenged agencies to focus on the value they provide clients, noting that technology can support the creative process but cannot replace human intuition, cultural understanding, and the ability to develop original ideas.



Dr. Nwagboh described the current transformation within advertising as an opportunity for agencies to rethink how they create value, noting that consumers increasingly seek relevance, authenticity, and meaningful connections from brands. He emphasised that agencies that will thrive are those that can combine data, technology, and human judgement to create work that resonates with audiences.



Representing the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, described the theme as timely, noting that while technology continues to shape the world, creativity remains uniquely human.



The panel session moderated by Oyindamola Fakile featured Segun Akinyemiju, Head of White Spirit, MSS Category, Guinness Nigeria Plc; Rotimi Ade-Onajobi, Creative Director, Spice 360; Damola R. Salvador, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Digisplash Limited; Oluwatobiloba Beckley-Williams, Creative Director, 7even Interactive; and Seun Adaramola, Marketing Director, Visa Nigeria, who explored the evolving business models and ways of working required for agencies to remain competitive in an AI-driven landscape.



The panellists emphasised that while AI can enhance processes and improve efficiency, strategic thinking, creativity, and human judgement remain essential to developing impactful solutions. They also discussed the need for agencies to balance data-driven decision-making with creative thinking to build meaningful connections between brands and consumers.



The 53rd AAAN AGM/Congress will conclude with the AAAN Gala and Awards yesterday night, where outstanding individuals and organisations will be recognised for their contributions to Nigeria’s advertising industry.