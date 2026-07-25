Ndume Demands Public Probe into N5bn Boko Haram Ransom Allegation

. Insists he has never negotiated with terrorists or received ransom

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, in the National Assembly, has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to conduct a transparent investigation into allegations that he received N5 billion allegedly meant as ransom for the release of abductees held by Boko Haram, insisting that the outcome should be made public to clear his name.

The lawmaker, who vehemently denied any involvement in negotiating with terrorists or handling ransom payments, described the allegations as false, politically motivated and defamatory.

Speaking during a television interview monitored in Abuja yesterday evening, Ndume said he had already reported the matter to the National Security Adviser (NSA), the DSS, the police and military intelligence after the allegations were made by Zamala Ibrahim Kaigama, who identified himself as president of the Borno South Youth Alliance.

According to Ndume, Kaigama had initially contacted him after hundreds of residents of his constituency were abducted, claiming he was in direct communication with Boko Haram and that the insurgents demanded N5 billion for the victims’ release.

The former Senate Chief Whip said Kaigama repeatedly urged him to contribute towards the purported ransom but he refused because of his longstanding opposition to negotiating with terrorists.

He said, “I have never supported negotiating with Boko Haram, and I will never support paying ransom to terrorists.

“The moment I refused to contribute money, he began making all sorts of contradictory and defamatory allegations against me.”

The senator, who was Chairman, Senate Committee on Army in the 9th Senate, dismissed claims that he received N5 billion from either the federal government or the Borno State Government for onward payment to the insurgents, describing the allegation as implausible.

He said, “I have never seen N1 billion at once in my life, let alone N5 billion. If anybody claims such money was paid, they should tell Nigerians whether it was cash or bank transfer.

“If it was transferred, into which account was it paid and who authorised the payment? These are questions that require evidence, not mere allegations.”

Ndume disclosed that he had preserved voice notes and messages exchanged with Kaigama, including one in which he warned him to stop contacting him after reporting the matter to security agencies.

He said he had also petitioned the police over what he described as persistent defamatory statements and would institute legal proceedings against Kaigama.

The senator further alleged that some residents of his constituency had complained that Kaigama collected money from them with promises that their abducted relatives would be released, adding that those victims had yet to regain their freedom.

According to him, the matter has already been reported to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation into alleged extortion and other financial crimes.

Ndume maintained that the allegations against him were politically motivated, claiming that Kaigama had indicated interest in contesting the Borno South senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “It is political. He is aspiring to contest for the Senate under our party. That is his right, but he should not drag my name into falsehood.”

The lawmaker challenged security agencies to invite both him and his accuser to confront the allegations directly.

“I have consistently asked the DSS to investigate this matter thoroughly. Let them invite both of us, question us and make the findings public. Issues relating to terrorism financing should never be treated casually.”

Ndume stressed that his only involvement in matters relating to abducted constituents had been to pressure security agencies to intensify rescue operations.

He denied ever serving as an intermediary between the government and Boko Haram or participating in negotiations for the release of captives.

The senator also revisited his previous trial on allegations of sponsoring Boko Haram, recalling that he was detained and prosecuted for six years before being discharged after the prosecution failed to produce evidence linking him to terrorism.

He explained that his earlier involvement in a committee established by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan to explore possible ways of ending the insurgency never resulted in any direct contact with Boko Haram.

According to him, the committee failed to establish communication with the insurgents and consequently made no progress.

Ndume insisted that government should rely on military and intelligence operations rather than ransom payments to secure the release of abductees.

While declining to speculate on whether any government had paid ransom in previous rescue operations, he maintained that such decisions were for the authorities to explain.

He said, “My position has never changed. Government should rescue victims through legitimate security operations. I do not support negotiating with terrorists or paying ransom under any circumstances.”

The senator added that despite the successful rescue of more than 360 abductees in recent operations, dozens of residents from communities in his constituency remained in Boko Haram captivity, urging security agencies to intensify efforts to secure their release.