Gombe Clinches First Position in Public Hospital Performance 

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State has achieved another major milestone in its ongoing healthcare transformation, emerging as Nigeria’s best-performing state in public hospital services for the year 2025.

The recognition is contained in the latest nationwide assessment released by StatiSense, which ranked states based on residents’ satisfaction with the quality, accessibility and effectiveness of healthcare services provided in public hospitals.

According to the report, Gombe secured the top position nationally, ahead of other states in the northern and southern regions, validating the significant progress recorded in the state’s healthcare sector under the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

This is contained in a Press release issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director General (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe, which was made available to journalists yesterday.

The assessment was based on the percentage of residents satisfied with services rendered in public health facilities, making the emergence of Gombe at the top a strong indication of growing public confidence in the state’s healthcare system.

The achievement is a reflection of the deliberate investments and far-reaching reforms implemented by the Inuwa Yahaya administration since 2019, aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure, expanding access to quality services and improving overall health outcomes.

Recognising healthcare as a critical pillar of socio-economic development, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has consistently prioritised the sector through strategic interventions in infrastructure, manpower development, medical equipment and service delivery.

Among the landmark projects executed are the renovation, expansion and upgrading of several health facilities across the state, including the Gombe State Specialist Hospital and the upgrading of one General Hospital in each of the three senatorial districts to improve access to specialised healthcare services.

The present administration also reconstructed the General Hospital, Kumo, and facilitated its conversion to a Federal Medical Centre (FMC) by the federal government, thereby expanding the scope and quality of healthcare services available to residents of the state and the wider North-East region.

At the primary healthcare level, the government embarked on revitalization programme that saw at least two healthcare facilities upgraded in each of the state’s 114 political wards, significantly improving access to essential healthcare services at the grassroots.

Other key interventions include the recruitment and training of healthcare personnel, provision of modern medical equipment, strengthening of referral systems and strategic partnerships with development agencies to enhance service delivery.

The Yahaya’s administration has also intensified efforts to improve maternal and child healthcare, emergency response services, disease control and community-based healthcare programmes such as Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Scheme (Go-Health) leading to improved health indicators and greater public trust in government-owned health facilities.

With this latest achievement, Gombe State continues to strengthen its reputation as one of Nigeria’s best-performing sub-national governments, distinguished by sustained reforms, prudent leadership and measurable improvements in public service delivery.