Diezani Opens Defence, Denies All Six Bribery Counts in UK Trial

Wale Igbintade

Former Nigerian petroleum minister Diezani Alison-Madueke on Monday opened her defence in dramatic fashion at Southwark Crown Court, telling a London jury that she never abused her office and did not solicit or accept bribes, despite facing six counts under the UK Bribery Act.

Taking the witness stand for the first time, Alison-Madueke firmly rejected allegations that she received financial advantages from oil businessmen in exchange for favourable treatment, insisting that any benefits linked to her were either reimbursed or have been grossly misrepresented by investigators.

“I did not abuse my office at all. I did not ask, seek or solicit bribes,” she said under questioning by her counsel, Jonathan Laidlaw KC, setting the tone for a defence that directly challenges the prosecution’s core case.

In a key plank of her testimony, the former minister portrayed herself as having no real authority over the award of oil contracts, describing her role as largely ceremonial.

“The minister is just a rubber stamp,” she told the court, explaining that decisions were made by committees and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), with her role limited to formal approval.

She admitted, however, to using properties in London and accepting travel arrangements paid for by associates, including private flights, but maintained that all such expenses were either reimbursed through official channels or handled as logistical support outside her personal control.

Addressing one of the most striking allegations, Alison-Madueke denied any knowledge of a reported £100,000 cash delivery to her London residence, telling the court she only became aware of the claim during trial disclosures.

The former minister also mounted a cultural defence, arguing that support from associates and gift-giving are common within Nigeria’s political and social system, while pointing to weak financial controls within the NNPC’s London office as a factor behind the use of third-party arrangements.

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