NDC Grants Omo-Agege, Ochei Waivers for 2027 Senate Race

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday granted waivers to former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, clearing the duo to contest the Delta Central and Delta North senatorial seats respectively in the 2027 general elections under the party’s platform.

The development came barely days after both political heavyweights defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the NDC, in what observers described as a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Osa Director Esq., the NDC said the waivers were granted in recognition of the political experience, leadership capacity, and grassroots influence of the two politicians.

The party expressed confidence that Omo-Agege and Ochei possess the competence and electoral value required to secure victory and provide quality representation for their respective senatorial districts.

“The decision to grant the waivers was taken in recognition of their political experience, leadership capacity, and commitment to democratic ideals, good governance, and service to the people,” the statement stated.

The NDC also described the defections as a boost to its growing political strength in Delta State and reaffirmed its commitment to internal democracy, transparency, and inclusiveness.

However, the waiver approval coincided with growing tension within the party over allegations that some aspirants were being prevented from participating in the ongoing primaries despite having been screened and cleared by the party.

In a separate statement, the party leadership warned state chapters and officials against denying cleared aspirants access to the primary election process, declaring that any such action would be “null, void, and of no effect whatsoever.”

The party insisted that all aspirants who successfully passed through the screening exercise remained eligible to contest and directed officials at all levels to ensure peaceful, transparent, and credible primaries nationwide.

The NDC said the presidential, governorship, National Assembly, and State Assembly primaries would hold across the country on May 29, 2026, in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

The latest developments underscored both the momentum and emerging internal strains within the opposition party as it intensifies preparations for the 2027 general elections.