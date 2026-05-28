Urban Renewal: Ondo Govt Moves to Reclaim Abandoned, Undeveloped Properties

.Seeks to relocate farmlands claimed by Federal College of Agric in Akure

.Says state’s urban laws override personal acquisitions

Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, has signalled a major urban renewal drive that could compel owners of abandoned and undeveloped properties across major cities in the State to either develop such buildings, surrender them for redevelopment by investors, or face government intervention under existing urban planning laws.

The Attorney General stated this while delivering a lecture titled “Rule of Law and Urbanisation of Our Cities” at an event held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to the Chief Law Officer, who cited Akure metropolis as a case study, several buildings located in strategic economic areas of the city have remained abandoned for decades and no longer align with the developmental vision of a modern Ondo State.

“There are buildings in this city that have remained in the same condition for over 30 years, since some of us were students at Aquinas College. Such structures do not complement the developmental strides going on in the state.” He said.

Dr. Ajulo disclosed that part of the proposed reforms includes the full digitisation and computerisation of land administration in Ondo State to ensure proper monitoring, planning, documentation, and compliance with urban development regulations.

He also referenced the Executive Order signed by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa last year, which mandates strict compliance with physical planning and development control regulations for all new structures, especially within the State capital.

According to him, the current administration is not only focused on land protection but also committed to structured urban transformation and sustainable city development.

“Akure, Ondo, Owo, Ore, Ikare, Okitipupa, and other cities cannot remain in their old settings. Deliberate efforts must be made for Akure to sustain its developmental pace and evolve into a first-class urban economy.” He stressed.

The Attorney General warned that owners of abandoned properties located along major roads and within Akure metropolis, whether commercial or residential, must be prepared to either develop such structures or relinquish them to the government for proper urban redevelopment. He noted that the Nigerian Land Use Act empowers a State Governor to acquire land for overriding public interest, provided due process is followed and appropriate compensation is paid in accordance with the law.

“Look at an area like Alagbaka, which hosts several strategic government offices and is one of the first places anyone would want to show a visitor entering the state capital. Yet some buildings along that corridor have remained abandoned and uncompleted for over 20 years, still in deteriorating condition. Some are overgrown with weeds, while others remain unpainted and neglected.” He said.

Dr. Ajulo disclosed that the government has already compiled records and title details of several affected properties and has commenced official engagements with owners as part of formal warning measures.

“At our end, we have compiled the titles of many of these properties and are already reaching out to their owners as a form of official notice and warning. Beyond constituting environmental nuisance, such abandoned structures also pose serious security threats to surrounding neighbourhoods, as they could serve as hideouts for criminal activities.” He stated.

He further pointed to institutions occupying large expanses of land within rapidly expanding urban centres, noting that Akure has outgrown several institutional layouts originally designed for its earlier scale of development.

“Now think of an institution like, is it College or University of Agriculture and Forestry, situated in the heart of the capital city. Objectively, where will the institution have adequate space for practical training? Where will students farm or carry out sufficient agricultural practice? Are they expected to farm within the city where there is hardly any available land? Even if the government intends to invest heavily in such practical programmes, there would naturally be limitations to what can realistically be achieved within that environment.

“Such an institution should be considered for relocation to a more spacious environment where modern agricultural training, practical farming activities, research, and academic expansion can properly take place.

“They need a suitable environment where practicals can be effectively taught and where the institution can operate on between 1,000 and 5,000 hectares of land, as ideally required for a College or University of Agriculture and Forestry. Recently, Ondo State allocated over 5,000 hectares of land to a private agricultural firm under a properly structured agreement, and the facility is already in active use. Even students from such institutions are benefiting through work-study arrangements where they earn salaries based on services rendered at the facility. Such models represent the kind of practical agricultural development we should be encouraging.” Dr. Ajulo stated.

The Attorney General further disclosed that the government would collaborate with relevant Federal Ministries in considering the proposal, while also working closely with the Ondo State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Renewal to review and implement updated masterplans for major cities across the State, beginning with Akure, with the aim of transforming them into modern and economically viable urban centres.

On enforcement, Dr. Ajulo said the process would be systematic, lawful, and institutionalised rather than arbitrary.

“All necessary legal and administrative procedures would be deployed to restore order, improve aesthetics, strengthen security, and sustain the serenity of Akure and other major cities across the State. This will not be about harassment. It will be a structured process backed by law, planning regulations, stakeholder engagement, and public interest.” He said.

While reacting to concerns about the cleanliness and general condition of Akure metropolis, Dr. Ajulo commended the efforts of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in promoting a cleaner, more organised, and environmentally sustainable capital city.

He, however, stressed that residents must also complement government efforts by maintaining proper environmental discipline, warning that indiscriminate dumping of refuse, defacement of public infrastructure, and violation of environmental regulations would attract strict enforcement and sanctions.

“There is a general environmental sanitation exercise every last Saturday of the month, but citizens must remain patriotic by prioritising a hygienic environment through daily cleaning habits and proper refuse management.

“Environmental officers and relevant agencies responsible for sanitation and urban order are already being strengthened by the government, with closer collaboration now expected with the Office of the Attorney General to ensure the effective prosecution of habitual environmental offenders. There was also an incident where environmental officers were obstructed and harassed while carrying out their duties, the perpetrators were arrested, charged to court and made to perform community service. He concluded.