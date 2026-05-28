Plateau PDP Ratifies Sunday Garba Biggs as Consensus Governorship Candidate

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Plateau State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday formally ratified Sunday Garba Biggs as its consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election, following what party officials described as a transparent, statewide consultative process.

The affirmation took place at a well‑attended party gathering in Jos, where elders, stakeholders, youth groups, women leaders, and delegates from all 17 local government areas endorsed Biggs as the party’s flagbearer. The event also featured the symbolic handover of the PDP flag to the candidate, marking the official start of his journey toward the 2027 polls.

Biggs, a former senior government official and previous governorship aspirant, delivered an acceptance speech in which he expressed gratitude, humility, and what he called “a renewed determination to serve Plateau State.”

“Today is not about personal victory,” he said. “It is a triumph of unity, dialogue, and shared purpose. Our party has shown that Plateau is PDP and PDP is Plateau.”

Speaking with journalists shortly after the ratification, Biggs said the moment came with mixed emotions.

“Ordinarily, I should be happy. However, based on my experience, I know that this is a call to duty,” he said. “While there is joy in being the candidate, I have to reflect deeply on the enormity of the work that lies ahead.”

He urged Plateau citizens to rally behind the party, insisting that the PDP remains the political home of the state.

“The mandate was previously given to the PDP but was taken away. I believe that this time around, the people of Plateau will come out firmly to support the PDP and restore that mandate,” he said.

Addressing concerns about zoning and tenure rotation, Biggs reaffirmed his commitment to completing only one term if elected.

“I pledge on my honour that I am going to complete just the four years,” he said. “Whenever anyone goes against the principle of zoning in Plateau, the people always rise and speak with their tongue.”

He added that his administration would prioritize peace, economic recovery, youth empowerment, women’s inclusion, agricultural support, and infrastructure development.

“Our mission is clear: to build a Plateau that is peaceful, prosperous, united, and inclusive,” he said.

Chairman of the Plateau PDP Governorship Electoral Committee and former National Legal Adviser of the party, Mark Jacob, described the selection process as a model of internal democracy.

According to him, the consensus emerged from extensive consultations across local government executives and party organs.

“We are dealing with real human beings and real figures,” Jacob said, contrasting the PDP’s approach with what he called “outrageous and fake membership claims” by rival parties.

He also addressed the issue of returning party members, noting that those who left and have now returned must “join the queue” and respect the current hierarchy.

“The departure of some members created opportunities for others to grow. Those returning should reintegrate through the proper process,” he said.

Party leaders at the event emphasized that the ratification signals the beginning of a united push toward reclaiming the governorship seat in 2027. Biggs, in his closing remarks, urged supporters to remain peaceful and focused.

“The task ahead is enormous, but our resolve is stronger,” he said. “Together, we shall win this election. Together, we shall build the Plateau of our dreams.”