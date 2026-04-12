Hayatu-Deen Joins ADC, Vows to Campaign for Party’s Victory in 2027 Elections

A former presidential aspirant and ex-managing director of the FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has announced his decision to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing concerns over Nigeria’s worsening conditions and the need for a credible alternative.

In a press statement, Hayatu-Deen said his decision was driven by a desire for a better future for the country. “Like many of you, I want a safer, more prosperous future for Nigeria, but the nation faces fundamental problems that are being ignored,” he said.

He recalled that this concern motivated his entry into politics in 2022 when he contested as a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing the period as one with a “wide-open democratic space.” However, he lamented that “since then, the hopes and yearnings of Nigerians have been met with bitter disappointment.”

Announcing his decision to join ADC , he stated: “This is why I have taken the decision to join the ADC which I know is the vehicle for change.”

Hayatu-Deen said Nigerians are increasingly demanding responsive governance. “Every day I hear from people across Nigeria that they want a government that is focused on fixing the problems, and delivering a safer and more prosperous future for their families,” he said.

He added that “aspirational Nigerians want a steady, calm and credible government alternative that will tackle insecurity, reduce the cost of living, and foster job creation; ensuring that our hopes for the future are realised and not forfeited to politics as usual.”

The former banker also raised concerns about the state of democracy in the country. “I am also deeply concerned about the increasing shrinkage of our democratic space. Voices are being stifled, institutions are under strain, and the space for credible opposition and real choice is being systematically closed,” he said, stressing that “democracy must offer Nigerians genuine options.”

Highlighting his experience, Hayatu-Deen said: “In my career, I have taken companies from loss to profit, led nationwide economic reforms to create new jobs, and coordinated charitable efforts to help children access education in the face of insecurity.”

He pledged to bring his expertise to bear in national development, adding that he would deploy his “business and governmental experience that has, and continues to support millions of jobs in Nigeria.”

He also committed to working for the party’s success in the next general elections. “From this day onwards until the 2027 elections, I will campaign relentlessly as a party member, to help the ADC win the elections and deliver the better future Nigeria desperately deserves,” he said.