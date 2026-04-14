Jigawa APC Stalwart Defects to ADC

Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu in Dutse

A former Chairman of the Ringim Local Government Area in Jigawa State, Mr Shehu Sule Udi, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Mr Udi, a close ally of former Jigawa State governor and ex-Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, said his decision to leave the APC was due to the party’s deviation from its founding principles.

In a statement issued to journalists, he expressed dissatisfaction with how the party is being run at the local, state, and national levels.

“I, Hon. Shehu Sule Udi, hereby publicly announced my defection to the ADC,” he said.

He added that his move was driven by strong conviction and commitment to the ideals and policies of his new party and also pledged loyalty to the ADC and promised to contribute actively to strengthening the party, particularly in promoting democracy and good governance.

His defection has sparked reactions in Ringim, where he is regarded as an influential grassroots politician with significant support.

Political observers in Jigawa State say his move could boost the ADC, given his popularity and influence among voters. They also suggest it may encourage more defections from the APC, especially among his supporters.

However, some APC loyalists have dismissed the impact of his exit, insisting that the party remains strong and dominant in the area.