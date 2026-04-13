Commanding Officer, Six Others Killed in Another Terrorist Attack in Monguno

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A Commanding Officer and six other personnel have paid the supreme price after troops of Sector 3, Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), repelled another terrorist attack on their position in Monguno.

The troops came under an isolated terrorist assault on Charlie 13 location in the late hours of 12 April 2026.

Following a fierce exchange of gunfire, the attackers were forced to retreat, while troops retained firm control of the location.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, disclosed that the Commanding Officer lost his life while moving to the frontline to personally assess the situation.

His vehicle struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which led to his death alongside six other gallant personnel.

The statement noted that his actions, even after the immediate threat had been neutralised, exemplified the highest standards of military leadership, marked by courage, selfless service, and leading from the front.

His decision to advance towards the troops in the midst of danger underscored his valour, strong sense of duty, and unwavering commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of his men.

Operation Hadin Kai mourned the loss of the fallen officer and the six personnel, describing their sacrifice as one that will remain indelible in the memory of the Armed Forces and the nation they served.