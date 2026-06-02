Babachir: ADC Presidential Primary Disgraceful

Atiku: You’re a Notorious Conflict Entrepreneur

• Wike blasts ex-Vice President, Obi, says they’re hypocrites without better democratic options, dismisses Jonathan’s endorsement

Chuks Okocha and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and the presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, squared off over the conduct of the presidential primaries that produced the latter.

Lawal announced his resignation from ADC yesterday, citing alleged rigging of the primary election by Atiku.

The former SGF said, in a statement, that the primaries were “massively rigged” in favour of Atiku and his allies.

Lawal said, “I am exiting the ADC because its just concluded primaries were at all levels massively rigged in favour of Kachalla Abubakar Atiku.

“I sense a conspiracy of silence of which I want no part of. Most members of the party are behaving as if this is the normal thing to do.

“Results were just written or rewritten to favour him and his coven.

“Even where they allowed some semblance of election to hold, the winners were simply replaced with members of his syndicate.

“In the real sense it was a disgraceful charade.”

Responding, Atiku described Lawal as a notorious conflict entrepreneur, who was entitled to his political views and decisions.

Atiku Media office, in a statement in Abuja, explained that while Lawal had the right to resign from ADC because political parties were voluntary associations of people, he was not entitled to cast aspersions on Atiku based on fabricated allegations.

According to the statement, accusing Atiku of religious bigotry or nepotism is one of the laziest and most ridiculous lies anyone can spread against the former vice president.

The statement explained that Atiku was one of the most liberal politicians in Nigeria and his record in this regard was there for anyone to verify.

The statement said, “As far as we are concerned, Babachir was perfectly describing his own character rather than Atiku’s. The former SGF seeks power on the altar of dividing the people based on primordial sentiments.

“All his altercations with people are caused by his selfishness. He opportunistically panders to sentiments to achieve his ambition. None of his struggles are influenced by the larger interests of his people or Nigeria.”

The statement said Lawal was not qualified to speak about what was good for Nigeria.

It stated, “When Babachir said he resigned from ADC because of the so-called rigging or manipulations during the primaries, he didn’t offer any proof of his allegations.

“And instead of offering evidence of his allegations, he went further to drag Atiku’s family into the issue which was irrelevant to the issue of primaries.

“It’s evident from the load of garbage published by the former SGF that he holds personal animosity against Atiku Abubakar.”

The statement advised Lawal to search his conscience and stop spreading division and bigotry among Nigerians for his own selfish interests.

The Atiku media office stated, “There is no such thing as a Muslim and Christian party in Nigeria. When the outcome of a competition doesn’t favour you, you should petition the party to show proof of manipulations or rigging. It’s however most irresponsible for a former SGF to turn himself into an agent of division.”

In another statement from Atiku’s camp, they further hit back at Lawal over his outburst against Atiku.

The statement condemned the former SGF over his criticism of ADC’s presidential primary, accusing him of making unsubstantiated allegations and attempting to discredit a democratic process he could not influence.

Lawal had, while announcing his resignation from the party yesterday, accused Atiku of influencing the outcome of the party’s primaries held across the country.

The former SGF, who questioned the credibility of the exercise, alleged that the process was compromised.

But Atiku’s camp, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, accused Lawal of attempting to malign both the party and its members without evidence.

“Having chosen to malign a democratic process, insult thousands of ADC members nationwide, and make grave allegations without presenting a shred of evidence, it has become necessary to set the record straight,” the statement said.

Shaibu rejected claims that the ADC presidential primary was manipulated, insisting that the exercise reflected the will of party members across the country.

According to him, Lawal failed to provide any proof to support his allegations of electoral manipulation.

Shaibu stated, “The truth is straightforward. The ADC presidential primaries were conducted across thousands of wards and produced a clear and decisive outcome. What Mr. Lawal has offered Nigerians is not evidence.

“He has produced no documents, no verifiable facts, no credible witnesses, and no proof whatsoever to support his sensational allegations.”

Wike: Atiku, Obi Are Hypocrites Who Can’t Offer Better Democratic Alternatives

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, launched criticisms against the presidential candidates of ADC, Atiku, and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, describing them as hypocrites, who cannot offer Nigeria better democratic alternatives.

Wike delivered the verbal attack yesterday at his monthly media briefing in Abuja.

He said the criticisms that arose over the recent primaries of the opposition parties exposed the contradictions between their public posturing and internal practices.

The former Rivers State governor said the controversies that trailed the congresses had undermined claims that the opposition parties offered a credible alternative to the country’s established political parties.

He explained that parties and politicians, who had consistently accused the ruling party of undermining democracy were now facing similar allegations within their own ranks.

Wike said, “They said they are the saviours, who will come and rescue Nigeria. What has happened now? They told Nigerians they were the new face of democracy and the alternative platform for change.

“But what we have seen is that even within their own structures, there are allegations of irregularities and protests over congresses and primaries.”

The minister said the developments had exposed attempts to deceive Nigerians with claims of moral superiority.

“Nigerians now know that they are all liars. They can’t continue deceiving the people,” he declared.

Wike reasoned that the developments should encourage Nigerians to critically assess political actors based on their conduct rather than campaign rhetoric.

He took a swipe at Obi, whom he accused of avoiding struggle and only preferring a food is ready politics.

“In Nigeria, you must have the capacity to face challenges instead of running at the first sign of trouble. The worst kind of leader is someone who identifies a problem but cannot make decisions to solve it,” he said.

The minister, in response to an allegation by activist, Omoyele Sowore, insisted that no law barred him from owning a house in the United States.

Wike cautioned Sowore against peddling rumours against government officials.

He stated, “Sowore comes and sells all kinds of stories to you. Up till now why hasn’t he talked about the houses he claims I have in Florida? Where is it till today? Those are the kind of people you say are human rights activists.

“You can’t begin to peddle rumours against government officials, it’s not correct. There is no law that says I shouldn’t own a house anywhere. However, I don’t have a house there.”

Wike also dismissed the endorsement of former President Goodluck Jonathan by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), maintaining that someone who has not indicated he wants to run for an office or accepted the nomination cannot be picked.

Wike claimed Senator Sandy Onor was the party’s only recognised presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

He urged the police to arrest those projecting the candidacy of Jonathan and causing problem in the polity.

Wike said, “In Nigerian politics, a candidate is not known by mere body language. A candidate is someone who has contested an election, won, and had results declared with a certificate of return issued.

“It is wrong to project Jonathan as a presidential candidate when he himself has not spoken on the matter. I will not allow any breach of peace in the FCT.”

Wike said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognised only the PDP national secretariat at Wadata Plaza, Abuja, and not anybody’s private office or bedroom, saying the party’s official decisions can only emanate from its recognised organs and headquarters.