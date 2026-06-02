At Navy’s 70th Anniversary, Tinubu Pledges to Fortify Maritime Security, Counterinsurgency

• Hails navy for eradicating piracy, crude oil theft at force’s 70th anniversary

•Flags off combined maritime task force, inaugurates three new ships

Chiemelie Ezeobi and Deji Elumoye





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, vowed to strengthen Nigeria’s maritime security architecture with the inauguration of three new naval vessels – NNS Oloibiri, NNS Mambila, and NNS Gurara.

Tinubu also inaugurated a Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea.

Speaking at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront in Lagos to mark the commencement of activities for the Platinum Jubilee of the Nigerian Navy, the president, who flagged off the 2026 Navy International Fleet Review, described the Navy’s 70th anniversary as a historic milestone. He said the event reflected the transformation of a modest maritime service into one of Africa’s most formidable naval forces.

Tinubu stated that the Nigerian Navy had evolved alongside the nation’s sovereignty, growing from its origins in 1956 into a modern and sophisticated force that serves as a critical pillar of national security, economic prosperity, and regional stability.

He congratulated the service for attaining a position of continental leadership, highlighting that its emergence as a leading naval force in Africa underscores seven decades of operational excellence, professionalism, and strategic growth.

As part of efforts to enhance the navy’s operational readiness, Tinubu inaugurated three newly acquired naval vessels. He said the move reflected his administration’s unwavering commitment to the recapitalisation of the Nigerian Navy, promotion of indigenous shipbuilding capacity, and provision of strategic support required for a responsive and capable maritime force.

The president said the impressive aerial combat displays and parade of naval assets by Nigeria and its foreign partners reflected the growing global recognition of the Nigerian Navy and its pivotal role in advancing maritime security within the Gulf of Guinea and beyond.

Lauding the navy for safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain, Tinubu stated that the service had eradicated piracy in Nigerian waters and significantly curtailed crude oil theft and related maritime crimes through enhanced surveillance, rapid response mechanisms, and robust enforcement operations.

He said the achievements had not only improved the security of coastal communities but also contributed to increased oil production and broader economic growth.

The president charged officers and ratings to sustain the high standards of professionalism, discipline, and operational effectiveness that had distinguished the service, while continually adapting to emerging security threats.

Expressing confidence in the future of the Nigerian Navy, Tinubu said the anniversary theme, “Seven Decades of Operational Excellence,” was not merely a slogan but a reflection of the institution’s enduring contributions to national development and security.

He commended the navy’s role in counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the country, particularly the exploits of the Special Boat Service and the recent deployment of the Nigerian Navy Marines in operational theatres.

“The Nigerian Navy has become an indispensable pillar of both national and regional security,” the president stated.

Tinubu also inaugurated the Gulf of Guinea Combined Maritime Task Force, describing the initiative as a demonstration of the collective resolve of regional partners to strengthen multinational cooperation against piracy, crude oil theft, illegal fishing, and other transnational maritime crimes.

He appreciated international partners for their support towards security efforts in the Gulf of Guinea, describing the Combined Maritime Task Force as a major step towards strengthening collective maritime governance and operational cooperation.

Tinubu commended Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone for their pioneering contributions to the initiative, expressing optimism that deeper collaboration would further enhance safety, stability and prosperity across the region’s maritime domain.

Tinubu congratulated Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, officers, ratings, veterans, and families of Nigerian Navy personnel on the historic milestone, urging them to remain steadfast in their commitment to duty, patriotism, and service to the nation.

The president stated, “Since its humble beginning in 1956 as a colonial marine, the Nigerian Navy has evolved in tandem with our nation’s sovereignty, growing from a fledgling service into a modern, sophisticated naval power and an anchor of stability for Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

“I must, therefore, extend my warmest congratulations to the Nigerian Navy for emerging as the most formidable naval force in Africa. That this historic achievement coincides with your 70th anniversary is no mere accident.

“Rather, it is a powerful and symbolic alignment which signifies that the Nigerian Navy has not only matured, but has reached a pinnacle of continental leadership.”

Highlighting the navy’s operational achievements, Tinubu stated, “Through effective integration of surveillance systems, rapid response mechanisms and robust enforcement operations, you have successfully eradicated piracy in our waters and significantly curtailed crude oil theft and associated maritime crimes.”

He said the gains had supported increased oil production and national economic growth.

He charged the officers and ratings to sustain their high standards, saying, “Nigerian maritime domain, endowed with immense natural wealth, remains a vital pillar of our national economy, serving as a major source of foreign exchange and a critical artery for global trade.”

Earlier, Abbas said the navy’s successes in recent years were made possible by strategic investments, policy support, and strong leadership from the president.

He stated that the acquisition of modern platforms, enhanced surveillance capabilities, and sustained collaboration among security agencies had significantly strengthened Nigeria’s maritime security architecture.

The naval chief added that the interventions had enabled the Nigerian Navy to intensify efforts against piracy, crude oil theft, illegal fishing, sea robbery, and other transnational maritime crimes within the Gulf of Guinea.

Abbas reaffirmed the loyalty and commitment of officers and ratings to the constitution and the president, pledging that the service will remain vigilant and resolute in defending Nigeria’s maritime domain against all threats. He also commended the sacrifices of naval personnel, past and present, whose dedication has shaped the Nigerian Navy into a formidable force.

Abbas assured Nigerians that the service would continue to leverage technology, innovation, and strategic partnerships to secure the country’s maritime environment and sustain the gains already made in combating maritime crime.

The event, which brought together naval forces from across the globe in a spectacular display of maritime power and international solidarity, also featured an aerial combat display, a fleet sail pass, and parade of a large array of Nigeria’s naval assets alongside those of foreign and regional partners.

At the event were Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Gbenga Daniel, who represented Senator Godswill Akpabio; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd); and National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Others were Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; and Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke.

Present, too, were Inspector General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu; Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; and former Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (rtd), among others.

The event was also witnessed by icons of the navy, state governors, members of the federal executive council, ambassadors, high commissioners, foreign heads of navies and coast guards, as well as captains of Industry.