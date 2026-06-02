MTN Presents Cash Prize to AMVCA Short Film Winners

As part of its participation in the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), MTN sponsored the Best Short Film category and recently presented the ₦5 million cash prize to the creators of ‘Hussaini,’ the winning film by filmmakers Orire Nwani and Josh Olaoluwa. The presentation celebrated the achievements of the filmmakers whose work earned one of the most coveted honours for emerging storytellers at this year’s awards.

Speaking during the presentation of the cash prize to the winners, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, reiterated MTN’s commitment to youth empowerment and supporting the creative industry through platforms that spotlight emerging talent.

According to her, the brand remains intentional about supporting young Nigerians who continue to push boundaries through creativity and storytelling. “At MTN, one of the things that we are so committed to is youth empowerment. We believe that the youth of Nigeria are actually the future of the country,” she said.

The filmmakers behind ‘Hussaini’ also celebrated the win, with one of the creators describing it as a defining moment after multiple nominations in the category.

Beyond sponsoring the Best Short Film category, MTN’s support for emerging filmmakers during AMVCA week also extended to Young Filmmakers Day and the #MTNFilmChallenge. Through the initiative, five emerging filmmakers including, Precious Aisa, Fitz-Williams Ochie, Ugwueze Jennifer, Anuyimika Ayomide, and Alexander Oshiame, received cash prizes worth a combined ₦4.65 million for their outstanding short-form films reflecting Nigerian culture, creativity, and everyday experiences. Two additional finalists also received consolation prizes.

The Young Filmmakers Day event, held at MultiChoice Studios Lagos, provided aspiring filmmakers with opportunities to engage directly with established industry professionals including Uche Jombo, Orire Nwani, Tamara Adeyemi, and Stan Eze through masterclasses and panel sessions focused on storytelling, filmmaking, and career development.