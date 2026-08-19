Baraje Predicts PDP Comeback, Says APC Govs Are ‘Tenants’ in Government Houses

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse





A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Kawu Baraje, has predicted that the party would reclaim power in Bauchi, Jigawa and other states controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

Baraje said the APC had lost the confidence of Nigerians, arguing that many of its governors only came to power because of the internal crisis that weakened the PDP during previous elections.

He made the assertion while speaking with journalists at the Dutse International Airport, where he stopped en route to Azare, Bauchi State, to lead a delegation of PDP leaders on behalf of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, for the commissioning of a 500-seater Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre donated to the community by the PDP governorship candidate in the 2027 election, Adamu Usman Ahmed.

Describing APC governors as “tenants” in government houses, Baraje said the PDP had overcome its internal challenges and was now positioned to return to power.

“You see the APC people who are occupying the Government Houses today are tenants. In 2015, when the election went the way it went, we never believed in those results. Even in 2023, we never believed in the results of the elections.

“But as peace-loving people, we accepted it because that was the desire of the people. But as you can see what is going on now, people are rejecting them totally and clamouring for the return of the PDP. So, it is some kind of revolution.”

Baraje said PDP’s renewed unity and growing acceptance among Nigerians would pave the way for the party’s resurgence in 2027.

He also commended Ahmed for investing in ICT and youth development, saying the initiative reflected his understanding of the importance of technology in preparing young people for the future.