184.5kg Cocaine: Court Rejects KC Luxury, Two Others’ Bail

Wale Igbintade

Justice Musa Kakaki of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has dismissed the bail applications filed by businessman Afolabi Michael Kazeem, popularly known as KC Luxury, and his alleged co-conspirators, Boniface Freeman Ochoche Sule and Ikechukwu Ekugo Patriarch.

The three defendants were arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a second amended 22-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, cocaine trafficking and money laundering.

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Following their pleas, their lawyers, including Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal, SAN, Uche Okoronkwo and Chief Benson Ndakara, urged the court to admit them to bail. The applications were opposed by the NDLEA’s counsel, Abu Ibrahim.

In a ruling dismissing the applications, Justice Kakaki said he declined to exercise his discretion in favour of the defendants because of the gravity of the alleged offences, the severity of the punishment prescribed for them upon conviction and the likelihood that the defendants might abscond if granted bail.

The judge also noted the prevalence of hard-drug trafficking in the society, stressing that the case involved a large quantity of narcotics allegedly destined for an international market.

Consequently, Justice Kakaki dismissed the bail applications and ordered an accelerated hearing of the charges.

He adjourned the case to November 2, 3, 4 and 5 for trial and ordered that KC Luxury and the two other defendants be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) pending the determination of the case.

The defendants are accused of conspiring to export 184.5 kilogrammes of cocaine concealed in five consignments through a Lagos-based courier logistics company to London, United Kingdom.

According to the charge, Kazeem, also known as Yemi Ejide and Kee Cee Luxury, allegedly conspired with Sule and Patriarch, as well as Atandare Oladipupo Oluwarotimi and Latifat Yusuf, who the NDLEA said had been arrested in London in connection with the case.

The five consignments allegedly bore Airway Bill Numbers 2079998314, 8224082370, 2079973571, 7181131742 and 2211893902, with Yemi Ejide listed as the shipper.

Count one of the charge, marked FHC/LAG/CR/755/2026, alleged that the defendants conspired between July 28 and August 1, 2026, to export the 184.5kg of cocaine, contrary to Section 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Other counts alleged that Sule procured Patriarch to facilitate the export of the cocaine, while Kazeem allegedly procured a staff member of BOT Express Logistics, Lagos Island, to process the consignments.

Kazeem was also accused of unlawfully possessing the cocaine in preparation for its export.

The NDLEA further alleged that Kazeem paid N13.2 million from a Mallamawa Ventures Zenith Bank account to BOT Express Logistics as consideration for the shipment.

The remaining counts largely concern alleged money laundering.

The agency alleged that Kazeem funnelled several billions of naira through various companies and personal accounts, including Mallamawa Ventures, Fateey Man Multi-Purpose Nigeria Limited, Patonifa Limited, Ade-Lak Resources, Holmestas Global Services Limited and La Capital Enterprises.

The prosecution alleged that some of the funds were used to acquire motor vehicles and landed properties in an attempt to conceal the alleged illicit origin of the proceeds.

He was also accused of failing to declare his assets to the NDLEA as required by law.

Kazeem, who allegedly portrayed himself online as a luxury goods dealer and lifestyle influencer, was arrested by NDLEA operatives on August 13, 2026, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, while allegedly attempting to leave the country on a business-class flight to Paris.

His arrest followed the interception of the 184.5kg cocaine consignment, which the agency said was worth about N39 billion.

The NDLEA also alleged that a subsequent search of Kazeem and his Banana Island residence led to the recovery of exotic vehicles, foreign currencies and jewellery believed to be proceeds of illicit activities.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty to the allegations, and the prosecution is expected to present evidence as the trial begins in November.