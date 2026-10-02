CJN: Judiciary Committed to Impartial, Fair and Timely Administration of Justice

• Govs, others seek unity, peace, sacrifice

•Atiku, Obi, Makinde, Turaki-PDP, Others pick holes in Tinubu’s speech on independence day

Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Sunday Aborisade, Alex Enumah, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Kuni Tyessi in Abuja, Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan, John Shiklam in Kaduna, Fidelis David in Akure, Okon Bassey in Uyo, Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto, Laleye Dipo in Minna, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Yemi Kosoko in Jos, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt, Sylvester Idowu in Warri and Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has reassured Nigerians that the nation’s judiciary remained committed to its responsibility of efficient and effective dispensation of justice.

Kekere-Ekun gave the reassurance in a goodwill message to Nigerians on the occasion of the 66th independence anniversary of Nigeria.

Equally celebrating the country’s independence, some state governors expressed confidence in both the government and the country, even as they sought unity, peace, and sacrifices among the people.

But some prominent opposition leaders, yesterday, feasted on President Bola Tinubu’s 66th Independence Anniversary speech, picking holes in many of his submissions and suggesting what they would have done differently if they were in his shoes.

Reflecting on the 66 years of Nigeria as a nation, Kekere-Ekun stated that the country was able to overcome and fix many of its challenges through the determination and resilience of its people.

She said, “Through it all, the Nigerian spirit has remained a source of strength. The strength of a nation is ultimately measured not only by its economic or material progress, but by the quality of its institutions, the fairness with which its laws are administered and the trust that its people place in one another and in those entrusted with public responsibility.”

While observing that the judiciary had a particularly important place in the national endeavour, the CJN stressed, “As the guardian of the rule of law and an essential pillar of our constitutional democracy, the Judiciary remains committed to the fair, impartial and timely administration of justice.”

She stated that the leadership recognised that public confidence in the justice system was determined by the integrity, independence, and humanity with which justice was administered.

She called on all Nigerians to continue to cherish their common identity and to approach their differences with understanding, tolerance, and a shared commitment to the greater good.

The CJN stated, “Our diversity, when guided by mutual respect and a sense of common purpose, should remain a source of strength rather than division. As we celebrate this anniversary, let us also remember those whose sacrifices, in different fields of national service, have helped to preserve our freedom and sustain our democracy.

“Let us honour their contributions by doing our part, however modest, to leave Nigeria stronger, more just and more united for those who will come after us.”

She added, “On behalf of the entire Nigerian Judiciary and on my own behalf, I wish all Nigerians a peaceful and memorable 66th Independence Anniversary. May the Federal Republic of Nigeria continue to prosper and may the hopes and aspirations of her people find greater fulfilment in the years ahead.”

Makinde Highlights Record, Seeks Unity

Oyo State Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, called on citizens to appreciate the sacrifices of Nigeria’s founding heroes and remain united in the face of current challenges, regardless of religious or ethnic differences.

Makinde made the call during the 66th Independence Anniversary celebration held at Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Speaking on the theme, “Dealing Decisively with Insecurity, Banditry and Terrorism Through Community Participation, Awareness and Policing,” Makinde, represented by Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal, stated that Nigeria’s independence in 1960 was earned through the sacrifices and relentless struggles of the country’s founding fathers.

He stressed that the freedom enjoyed today was a product of the labour of heroes past and should inspire every citizen to be responsible and committed to nation-building.

Makinde added that the anniversary offered an opportunity for sober reflection on the challenges confronting both Nigeria and Oyo State, stating that independence has taught Nigerians how to govern themselves within the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

He emphasised that unity remained non-negotiable for Nigeria’s progress. With over 250 ethnic groups living together as one corporate entity, he said the country’s diversity should be a source of strength rather than division, urging Nigerians to cultivate the ability to stay united.

Makinde stated, “We must appreciate our heroes past for what they did to achieve and attain independence in 1960. Independence was earned through their sacrifices and countless struggles. The freedom we enjoy today is a result of their labour.

“As we reflect on our nation’s journey since 1960, we must acknowledge the challenges we face in all ramifications. As a state, we also have our own challenges in Oyo State. This day calls for sober reflection on the issues confronting us at both the national and state levels.”

He added, “But we must also appreciate that independence teaches us—at both national and state levels—how to govern ourselves. And we cannot govern ourselves without upholding the rule of law and the tenets of democracy.”

In Spirit of Independence, Mbah Pardons, Commutes Sentences, Releases 13 Inmates

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 66th independence anniversary, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah approved the pardon, release, and commutation of sentences of 13 inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Centres, Enugu State.

That was in exercise of his power of Prerogative of Mercy under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and in consultation with the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Enugu State.

According to a statement by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, the governor’s approval was conveyed to Comptroller, Nigerian Correctional Service, Enugu State Command, by Chief of Staff to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Osinachi Nnajieze.

The beneficiary inmates were Kenneth Ozioko, Moses Saliyat, Promise Ndudim Olung, Chijioke Ugwu, Samuel Ani, and Eugene Odo.

Others were Celsus Emeachi, Caleb Jatto, Calistus Eze, Gabriel Onu, Timothy Ani, Ernest Okeke, and Ejike Nwodo.

While some of the inmates were pardoned and released, some had their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

Mbah’s decision was predicated on reports of ill health and proven reform in character, and following recommendation by the Correctional Services to the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Membership of the council comprised representatives of Nigerian Correctional Service, Carmelite Prisoners Interest Organisation (CAPIO), and Catholic Institute for Development, Justice and Peace (CIDJAP), among other reputable bodies in the justice sector.

Section 212 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides, “The Governor may (a) Grant any person concerned with or convicted of any offence created by any law of a state a pardon, either free or subject to lawful conditions; (b) grant to any person a respite, of the execution of any punishment imposed on that person for such an offence; (c) substitute a less severe form of punishment for any person for such an offence; or (d) remit the whole or any part of punishment for any punishment imposed on that person for such any offence or of any penalty forfeiture otherwise due to the state on account of such an offence.”

Section 212 (2), however, provides that the powers of the governor under Subsection (1) shall be exercised after consultation with an advisory council of the state on the prerogative of mercy as may be established by law of the state.

Better Nigeria Achievable through Sacrifice, Unity and Accountability, Declares Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, said a better Nigeria was achievable through unity, sacrifice, and accountability.

In his message to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, Sani urged Nigerians to work collectively towards building a country worthy of the sacrifices of its founding fathers.

He said the country’s progress depended on peace, security, responsible governance, and improved opportunities for citizens.

The governor commended Tinubu’s leadership, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, stating that the collective efforts of citizens remains essential to achieving a better nation.

He urged Nigerians to honour the sacrifices of the country’s founding fathers by making independence meaningful through peace, security, and improved opportunities.

Sani stated, “This anniversary invites us to honour our founding fathers, whose courage transformed the yearning for freedom into the sovereign nation we proudly call our own.

“Their enduring legacy entrusts every generation with the responsibility to make independence meaningful in the lives of our people.”

Sani said Nigeria had recorded 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule. He stressed, however, that democracy must deliver security, opportunity, and improved wellbeing to citizens.

He assured that his administration would continue to work with the federal government to improve public safety in Kaduna State.

He said, “Peace and stability are indispensable to the fulfilment of our aspirations. A farmer must be able to cultivate his land, a trader open her shop and a child attend school without fear.”

The governor also urged Nigerians to reject division and embrace the country’s diversity, stressing that the country’s differences should be a source of strength rather than division.

He stated, “To the people of Kaduna State, I reaffirm an abiding conviction: our diversity is our strength, and our shared humanity must guide our relationships.

“Let us reject prejudices that weaken our bonds and resist attempts to turn our differences into instruments of division.”

Aiyedatiwa: Nation-building Requires Collective Effort

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, declared that building the Nigeria of citizens’ dreams required the collective efforts of all Nigerians. Aiyedatiwa urged citizens to take greater responsibility for the country’s development rather than leaving nation-building solely to government.

He made the comments at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade, Akure, during the state’s celebration of Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

The governor called for renewed faith in the country, patriotism, unity, and responsible citizenship.

According to him, the generation that secured Nigeria’s independence 66 years ago did not bequeath a finished country to succeeding generations, but a responsibility to build, preserve and improve the nation.

“Independence, therefore, is more than the memory of a date; it is a continuing responsibility to the past, the present and the future,” the governor said, challenging Nigerians to reflect on what they have done with the national inheritance entrusted to them.

He said the country’s progress could not be achieved by government alone, stressing that citizens, irrespective of their political, religious, ethnic or social differences, have important roles to play in building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

“The Nigeria we desire will not be built by government alone, but by the collective efforts of its citizens,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The governor also urged political leaders, party members, and young Nigerians to bring maturity and restraint to the unfolding electoral process. He warned against violence and appealed to political actors to embrace issue-based engagement and respect citizens’ right to participate peacefully.

“I particularly appeal to our political leaders, party members and young people to eschew violence, embrace issue-based engagement and respect the right of every citizen to participate peacefully,” he said.

Eno: Despite Challenges, Nigeria is Making Steady Growth

Akwa Ibóm State Governor, Umo Eno, said in spite of the initial challenges of nation-building, Nigeria had made tremendous progress across all layers of national life.

Eno, in a goodwill message to celebrate Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, congratulated Tinubu and all Nigerians on the anniversary.

The message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, said, “Today, we remain indivisible, united and dedicated to utilising our diversity as a source of strength rather than division.

“As we celebrate our Independence Day today, I pray that we remain committed to the pursuit of our national aspirations anchored on justice, peace, tolerance and fair play.

“Let us continue to support President Bola Tinubu, especially as he gets set to submit himself again to be returned to Aso Rock to deepen the economic reforms he has initiated over the last three years plus, which today are beginning to show tremendous results across all sectors.”

Aliyu, Idris Urge Nigerians to Sustain FG-State Synergy to Defeat Banditry, Others

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, and his Kebbi State counterpart, Nasir Idris, called for greater collaboration between the federal and state governments to defeat banditry and other forms of criminality bedevilling the country.

Aliyu made the appeal in his goodwill message to the people of Sokoto State to mark the 66th independence anniversary.

He commended the support of the federal government in the fight against banditry in the state and stressed the need for the support to be sustained.

The governor expressed optimism that stronger synergy would make insecurity a thing of the past.

“There is a strong synergy between the Sokoto State Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria in our collective commitment towards protecting the lives and property of our people,” he said.

The governor listed some of the interventions by his administration to complement conventional security agencies, including the provision of over 200 patrol vehicles, two bulletproof vehicles for emirate councils, 100 Buffalo APCs, 200 motorcycles, 3,200 security hardware, 2,000 bulletproof vests, and 200 night-vision goggles.

Other interventions, according to him, included 100 thermal-vision scopes, facilitating the full operationalisation of the Nigerian Air Force Base, Sokoto, upgrading the DSS tracker from 4G to 5G, and establishment of the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps.

He added that the government procured 40 Hilux vans and 700 motorcycles for the corps and facilitated the establishment of a military barracks in Illela and a Police Mobile Barracks at Tara village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

Aliyu reassured the people of the state of his administration’s determination to bring an end to banditry and appealed to citizens to support security agencies with useful information.

For his part, Idris urged Nigerians to keep hope alive, remain united, and continue to pray for leaders at all levels as the country marked its 66th Independence anniversary.

Idris described Independence Day as a moment of national pride, sober reflection, and renewed hope for a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

He stated, “Today, we honour our founding fathers whose sacrifices gave birth to Nigeria, while celebrating the resilience of our people, particularly the people of Kebbi State, who continue to uphold peace and productivity.”

The governor said his administration had embraced people-centred governance, stating that Kebbi now paid N75,000 minimum wage, above the federal government benchmark.

He also said the government had cleared more than N10 billion in gratuities and death benefits.

He added that N2.11 billion was recently released to settle the entitlements of 772 retirees and bereaved families, while over 2,000 schools had been constructed and renovated and 2,000 professional teachers recruited.

On healthcare, Idris said 22 general hospitals, 179 primary healthcare centres, and 63 dispensaries had been revitalised, with over 2,200 health workers recruited to strengthen delivery.

On infrastructure, he cited the construction of the ultra-modern State Secretariat named after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, dualisation of 88 roads, reconstruction of Kayan Gwari Market, and deployment of over 800 mass transit buses.

Bago Sues for Sustained Peace, Unity

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Bago, charged the people to build on the peace and unity existing in the state for its continued progress.

Bago said without unity and peace the developments recorded in the state over the years would be eroded.

In the independence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, Bago explained that Nigeria had made significant progress in its journey of nationhood from 1960 because the people demonstrated tolerance, resilience, strength, and unity, and by also sticking together as one entity, despite cultural diversity.

“Nigeria is a blessed nation with abundant human, natural, and capital resources,” he said, adding that Niger State has experienced development by successive administrations. Bago said the present administration was working assiduously to ensure peace and tranquillity.

“As we celebrate the 66th year of nationhood, I urge all residents of Niger State to reflect deeply on our success stories rather than discouraging ones,” he declared.

AbdulRazaq Tasks Nigerians to Reflect on Resilience, Renew Commitment to Nation

Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, charged all Nigerians to see Independence Day as a time to reflect on their resilience, diversity, and shared identity, and to renew commitment to building a nation of choice. AbdulRazaq stated this in Ilorin at the celebration of Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day held at Rasidi Yekinni Sports Stadium.

The governor saluted the citizens for their manifest courage, enterprise, creativity, and determination against all odds.

While congratulating President Bola Tinubu and the entire citizenry on the anniversary, he urged citizens to reject violence, criminality, hate speech, and embrace peace and collective security.

He stated, “Today, as we celebrate Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, I warmly congratulate the people of Kwara State and Nigerians at home and abroad.

“Independence Day is a time to celebrate our resilience, diversity and shared identity, but also to renew our commitment to building the Nigeria we desire.

“Despite our challenges, Nigerians continue to demonstrate courage, enterprise, creativity and determination—our greatest national assets.”

AbdulRazaq used the occasion to highlight his government’s scorecard, citing projects that impacted lives, most especially in education, agriculture, health sectors, and urban renewal.

He said the government had continued to strengthen the agricultural value chains and livelihoods of farmers through the Kwara SAPZ, L-PRES and other interventions, which he said had continued to expand opportunities for over 100,000 farmers, agro-logistics hubs, rural roads, and mechanisation support.

Mutfwang Pardons 130 Inmates, Urges Renewed Faith in Nigeria at 66

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, congratulated Nigerians on the nation’s 66th Independence Anniversary and called for renewed commitment to unity, peace and national development.

Mutfwang seized the opportunity to grant pardon to 130 inmates and commuted the death sentences of four others to life imprisonment.

In a goodwill message marking the anniversary of Nigeria’s independence, the governor described the occasion as a moment for reflection on the country’s journey since 1960.

He urged citizens to honour the sacrifices of the country’s founding fathers, while remaining steadfast in building a stronger and more prosperous federation.

Mutfwang said the anniversary offered Nigerians the opportunity to assess the country’s progress, acknowledge its challenges, celebrate its achievements, and renew collective faith in the promise of a united and thriving country.

According to him, the responsibility of nation-building must be embraced by all citizens irrespective of ethnic, religious or political differences.

He stressed the need to preserve Nigeria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, stating that every generation has a duty to contribute to the growth and stability of the nation.

The governor maintained that Nigeria’s greatest strength lay in the determination of its people to rise above divisions and work towards a society where every citizen felt a sense of belonging and had the opportunity to realise his or her aspirations.

Mutfwang acknowledged Tinubu’s efforts in sustaining national unity and stability, commending the president’s focus on peace, economic development and national cohesion as essential ingredients for advancing the Nigerian project.

Political Differences Must Not Undermine Rivers’ Peace and Progress, Declares Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, called on residents to embrace peace and unity, warning that political differences must not be allowed to undermine the development and collective interest of the state.

Fubara made the call in a goodwill message to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary. He urged Rivers people to reflect on the country’s journey since independence in 1960 and renew their commitment to peaceful coexistence.

He described peace and unity as indispensable pillars of socioeconomic development, stressing that Rivers State can only achieve meaningful progress in an atmosphere of stability and cooperation.

According to him, Rivers, as the “Treasure base of the Nation” and a melting pot of diverse ethnic nationalities, had historically prospered when its people lived in harmony.

“We may disagree as politicians, but we must never disagree on the peace and progress of Rivers State,” he said.

Fubara maintained that rancour, division, and political hostility could frustrate development efforts, stressing that the interests of the state should remain paramount, irrespective of political affiliations.

He said his administration had, since assuming office, made peace a central pillar of its governance philosophy, describing it as “the most invaluable infrastructure”.

According to the governor, the relative peace in Rivers State has enabled his administration to attract investments and execute development projects across the three senatorial districts.

He appealed to youths, traditional rulers, political leaders, and other stakeholders to serve as ambassadors of peace in their communities, wards, and local government areas.

“No one benefits when the State is in crisis,” the governor said, urging stakeholders to prioritise dialogue and peaceful coexistence in resolving political and social differences.

Atiku: My Administration Will Provide Welfare for Nigerians

Presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, continued his attacks on Tinubu’s economic policies.

Atiku said contrary to the present situation in the country, his administration, if elected president next year, would provide affordable welfare and protection of life and property for all Nigerians.

He also asked Tinubu to explain how N750 billion was distributed to Nigerians without telephones.

Atiku made the comments while addressing a press conference at the national secretariat of his party in Abuja, titled, “Bola Tinubu Calls It Prosperity, But Nigerians Can Barely Afford To Live.”

The former vice president said, “From my first day in office, I will put affordability and the protection of life at the centre of government. We will begin bringing down the costs of food, fuel, and power, improving access to healthcare and education, and restoring security to communities living in fear.

“I will account for public spending and measure progress by what Nigerians can afford and whether they can live safely.”

Referring to what he called the unacceptable actions of the APC government, Atiku said, “Then there is your party chairman’s claim that more than 10 million Nigerians received N75,000 each in cash transfers—at least N750 billion in all. Professor Yilwatda says many beneficiaries have no phones. So how did your government identify, contact, and pay them, particularly in parts of Yobe and Borno, where insecurity makes access difficult?

“Did officials deliver the money by hand? If so, who delivered it and where are the receipts? If it went into bank accounts, show the transaction records. Nigerians are not asking you to expose poor families. They are asking for an auditable account of how the money reached them. If you could find 10 million people to pay, you can account for the payments.”

Atiku said, “Sixty-six years after independence, millions of Nigerians are fighting for things a free country should never put beyond their reach: food on the table, a wage that lasts the month, and a safe journey home.

“The past three years under Bola Tinubu have plunged Nigeria into the most severe cost of living crisis in our history. Families are not merely tightening their belts. They are skipping meals, delaying treatment and borrowing to survive until payday.

“And what has this government asked of them? More patience. More sacrifice. More faith in figures they cannot eat. While Nigerians are lectured about hardship, those in power preside over brazen waste, corruption and a budget process that makes a mockery of fiscal discipline. The people are told there is no money to ease their pain, yet government always seems to find money for its own appetites.”

Atiku added, “Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy with one announcement and no credible protection in place for the families who would bear the shock. Petrol, transport and the cost of moving food rose. He promised that the savings would benefit Nigerians. Three years later, the pain has an address in every home. Bola, where is the benefit?

“And beyond the market, our nation is bleeding. Armed groups have killed thousands and driven families from their communities. Farmers fear their fields. Parents fear for children in their classrooms.

“Families dread the call demanding ransom for someone they love. A government that cannot make life affordable and cannot protect life has failed the two tests that matter most to its people.

“This is not the Nigeria our founders struggled to set free. But I will not ask you to surrender to despair. Despair is not a strategy. We have a path to recovery, and we must take it.”

He stated, “Today, Bola Tinubu told us that the ‘emergency treatment is over’ and the ‘age of prosperity’ has begun. A president may announce a new chapter in a speech. He cannot announce food onto a family’s table or money into a worker’s pocket. Bola, where is this prosperity?

“Bola says inflation has fallen. A slower rise in prices does not restore what families have lost. He cites growth and rising exports. Nigerian businesses deserve credit for what they have achieved. But growth must improve lives. It cannot be a certificate of success that government awards itself while citizens struggle to survive.

“Bola, you call Nigeria a patient with cancer. After three years of your treatment, why is it harder for Nigerians to buy food, pay for medicine or even get to work? Why does your government have more money while the people can afford less?”

Atiku also brought up the issue of allegedly unpaid local contractors, saying, “Local contractors who completed government projects remain unpaid. Many borrowed from banks to do the work and now face demands for repayment on money the government owes them.

“Some have lost their property; their representatives say some have died under the financial strain. Bola, why do your friends get huge contracts while Nigerian contractors have to protest to be paid for work they have already done? Pay the contractors. Publish what is owed and when it will be paid. Nigerians are entitled to know whose prosperity your government is building.”

He said, “Nigeria’s public debt stood at N166.79 trillion at the end of June, and your government is now discussing another $1.5 billion in World Bank loans. Before you borrow another dollar in the people’s name, tell them what the money already borrowed has delivered. Name the projects. Show what they cost, who benefited and who was paid.”

Nigeria’s Problem Is Leadership Failure, Not Lack of Resources, Peter Obi Declares

Presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, declared that Nigeria’s greatest challenge was not a lack of resources but the failure of leadership to convert the country’s enormous wealth into human development, productivity, security, and shared prosperity. Obi stated this in his Independence Day address to journalists in Abuja to mark Nigeria’s 66th anniversary.

He said the country had become weighed down by poverty, insecurity, hunger, unemployment, poor healthcare, and a large population of out-of-school children, despite its abundant human and natural resources.

He said the anniversary should not be reduced to celebrations and patriotic speeches, but should provide an opportunity for Nigerians to critically examine the country’s journey since independence and determine whether it was still moving towards the vision of its founding fathers.

According to him, Nigeria must confront three fundamental questions: “Where are we today? Where do we want to be? How do we get from where we are to where we want to be?”

Obi said the questions had become particularly urgent because, despite the promises made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in 2023, Nigerians had continued to face severe difficulties across virtually every critical sector of national life.

He listed poverty, out-of-school children, insecurity, hunger, maternal and infant mortality, unemployment, and substance abuse among the major challenges confronting the country.

Obi said more than 140 million Nigerians were living in poverty and severe hardship, while more than 18 million children were out of school.

He also stated that more than 35 million young Nigerians were unemployed or underemployed, while over 40 million Nigerians could face extreme hunger by the end of 2026.

On insecurity, the NDC candidate said terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping continued to threaten lives and livelihoods, while drug abuse and substance misuse were increasingly affecting young Nigerians.

He stated that Nigeria’s life expectancy stood at 54 years, compared with a global average of 74 years, describing the country’s social conditions as requiring “serious, sober and honest reflection”.

Obi rejected the suggestion that Nigeria was inherently cursed, stating that the country is “immensely endowed and blessed”.

He stated, “Our greatest problem is not a lack of resources; it is the failure to convert our enormous resources into human development, productivity, security and shared prosperity.”

Tinubu’s Independence Speech Bereft of Solutions, Says Makinde/Daura Campaign

The Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation dismissed the 66th Independence Day address by President Bola Tinubu as a rhetorical exercise bereft of clear plans to address the crushing economic hardship, pervasive poverty, and widespread insecurity in the country.

In a statement by Director of Strategic Communications, Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation, Richard Ihediwa, the campaign group said, “It is, indeed, disappointing that the president’s address failed to present specific, measurable and binding economy and security policy commitments for which Nigerians can hold him accountable. Instead, the speech remained vague and failed to provide concrete answers or direction on major national issues.

“This lack of binding policy commitment shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has no solution to the challenges facing our nation. In the four consecutive Independence Anniversary speeches presented by President Tinubu since he assumed office in 2023, Nigerians have listened to promises of a better future that never came.”

Ihediwa said it was absurd for the president to claim in his speech that his administration’s reforms did not weaken the economy, when the abrupt removal of subsidy on petrol and the floating of the naira created a calamitous economic shockwave that led to astronomical rise in the pump price of fuel, from N187 per litre to N1,500 today, and the weakening of our currency from N460 to USD1 to about NI,380 today.

He stated, “The undeniable negative impact of President Tinubu’s reforms is the crippling of our productive sector, closure of millions of businesses, high cost of transportation, food, medicare and other basic necessities of life, degraded purchasing power of citizens, widespread poverty and utter hopelessness across the country.

“Due to the negative impact of President Tinubu’s reforms, major multinationals including GlaxoSmithKline, Procter and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, PZ Cussons, Equinor, Microsoft, Uber and a host of others have left our nation.”

The campaign organisation’s spokesman stated, “It is also incongruous that the president’s speech promised prosperity to the citizens when it presented no decisive plans to address Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit which has hit an estimated $2.3 trillion; no concrete commitment for agriculture, industrialization and local manufacturing.

“It presented no clear-cut strategy to repay the nation’s foreign debts which has accumulated to an upsetting N166.7 trillion under the current administration.

“Is it not ironical that while Mr. President is promising prosperity to Nigerians, his government is still busy seeking for more foreign loans including the recent request for $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank?”

PDP Factions Disagree on State of Nation

The Tanimu Turaki-led faction of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticised President Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day message, accusing the president of presenting himself and his administration as “Moses” leading Nigerians out of economic hardship.

But the faction loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the future of the country remained bright, saying Nigerians must not despair.

The Turaki faction described Tinubu as “the Pharaoh” pursuing Nigerians through a “Red Sea of economic pain”, stating that the hardship being experienced by citizens has worsened under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Interim National Working Committee, Comrade Ini Ememobong, made the position known in an Independence Day statement.

Reacting to the president’s Independence Day message, Ememobong said the reference to the Biblical Israelites’ journey through the Red Sea in the president’s message amounted to an attempt to portray Tinubu as Moses leading Nigerians from “slavery to freedom”.

He said the economic realities facing citizens presented a different picture.

PDP quoted the presidency as acknowledging that, by 2023, “poverty was rising, and hope was nearly gone,” but stated that many Nigerians now believed their circumstances had become worse since May 29, 2023.

“Yes, Mr. President says Nigerians should not look back, because he knows that is where the truth is,” the party said, adding that citizens are instead confronted with higher costs of rent, transportation and education.

However, the Wike-led PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, urged Nigerians to continue to preach peace, unity, and national cohesion.

It also charged Nigerians to honour the sacrifices of the country’s founding fathers and all those who had contributed to national development.

It stated, “The PDP acknowledges that, as a nation and as a people, we are not yet where we aspire to be. However, we must not despair. The future of Nigeria remains bright, and our collective hope must remain stronger than our present challenges.

“Nigeria is a blessed nation, endowed with enormous human and natural resources. Let us harness these resources, alongside our rich ethnic, cultural and religious diversity, into an instrument of unity, creativity and national progress.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on all Nigerians to continue to preach peace, unity and national cohesion. Our leaders and followers alike must remain patriotic, reject violence and corruption, and always place the interests of Nigeria above personal and sectional considerations.”

The Wike group said, “Above all, let us build a nation where our young people can dream, aspire and look to the future with confidence and hope,” the statement read in part.”

CAN: Prosperity Must Be Felt in Every Home

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) called on the federal government to ensure that its promised prosperity was felt in every Nigerian home as the country marked its 66th Independence Anniversary.

In an independence message by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, yesterday, CAN said while it welcomed the shift from economic reforms to prosperity, progress must go beyond statistics.

“The true test of progress is not in statistics alone. It is whether families can afford food, young people can find decent work, communities can live in safety and every child has a fair opportunity to build a future,” Okoh said.

CAN called on government to make reduction in food, transport, and energy costs a measurable priority, stating that Nigerians who have endured years of economic pressure deserve tangible relief.

It also demanded that social protection programmes should reach the most vulnerable, with support for families, education, healthcare, and affordable credit strengthened and transparently administered.

“Prosperity that does not reach the ordinary Nigerian home remains incomplete,” the association said.

On security, CAN said there could be no meaningful prosperity where citizens lived in fear.

It stated, “There can be no meaningful prosperity where citizens cannot farm, trade, travel or sleep peacefully because of fear.

“We urge sustained action to protect lives, secure communities and restore confidence across the country.”

Ahead of the 2027 elections, CAN cautioned political actors against weaponising faith, stressing that no politician is the Messiah.

“Christians are free to support or criticise any candidate, but the name of Jesus Christ must not be dragged into partisan rivalry or used as a political weapon,” Okoh warned.

Catholic Secretariat Urges True Patriotism, Declares Nation Must Belong to Everyone

Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Abuja, Rev. Fr. Michael Banjo, charged Nigerians to exhibit true patriotism as the country marked its 66th Independence anniversary, saying the country would not be rebuilt by laws and symbols alone but by genuine love for one another.

In an Independence Day statement, titled, “Patriotism as Responsibility for One Another,” Banjo said Nigeria needed a new kind of patriotism beyond affection for the flag and enthusiasm for the national anthem.

He stated, “This is the patriotism Nigeria requires: not merely affection for the flag, enthusiasm for the anthem or support for those in power, but an unwavering commitment to the dignity and welfare of every Nigerian.

“It refuses to excuse injustice because the offender is ‘one of us’ and recognises that no group can build lasting peace or prosperity upon the exclusion of another.”

Banjo said the challenge of nation-building was shared and called on every Nigerian to make the culture of family visible in daily life.

No Ambition is Worth Setting Nigeria Ablaze, Senate Leader Warns Politicians

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, warned political parties and their candidates against inflammatory rhetoric, hate speech, and actions capable of triggering political unrest and ethno-religious violence ahead of the 2027 general election.

Bamidele gave the warning in his Independence Day message to Nigerians.

He urged political actors to conduct their campaigns peacefully and in strict compliance with the 1999 Constitution and Electoral Act 2026.

The senate leader, in the statement by his media office, said political ambitions should be pursued with decorum, patriotism, and restraint, stressing that no political aspiration is worth jeopardising the peace and unity of the country.

Bamidele said, “No ambition is worth setting the nation ablaze. As we mark our 66th anniversary of political freedom and prepare for the 2027 elections, political parties and their candidates must conduct their activities within the ambit of the law.”

Dickson Urges Nigerians to Keep Faith in Nigeria, Backs Democratic Renewal

Former Bayelsa State Governor and leader of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, appealed to Nigerians to continue to keep faith in the country, saying its diversity remains a major strength that must be harnessed to build a stronger, united, and prosperous nation.

Dickson, in a message to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, called for renewed commitment to justice, equity, unity, democracy, and equal opportunities, stressing that these values must remain at the centre of efforts to achieve national renewal.

He said the anniversary provided an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the country’s journey since independence and honour the sacrifices of the founding fathers and others who had contributed to the country’s development.

According to him, despite the challenges confronting the country, the resilience of Nigerians and the enormous potential of the nation provide reasons to remain hopeful about its future.

He stated, “Our independence reminds us of the enduring responsibility to honour the sacrifices of our founding fathers and all those who have contributed to the growth of our nation, while renewing our commitment to building a Nigeria founded on justice, equity, unity, democracy, equal opportunities, and respect for the dignity of every citizen.”

Dickson, who represents Bayelsa West in the Senate, stressed that the principles must remain central to the country’s efforts at national renewal, urging citizens and leaders to work collectively towards strengthening democratic institutions.

He said, “Despite the challenges we face, I remain confident in the resilience of our people and the great potential of our country.”

Natasha Urges Nigerians to Sustain Hope, Demand Accountability on Reforms

The senator for Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, called on Nigerians to sustain faith in the country, strengthen national unity, and demand accountability as the federal government implemented its economic and development reforms.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a goodwill message, said the country’s journey since independence had demonstrated the resilience of its people and underscored the need for citizens and leaders to remain committed to building a more prosperous and inclusive nation.

She said the anniversary should not merely be an occasion for celebration but a reminder of the sacrifices made by the country’s founding generation and the responsibility of present-day Nigerians to consolidate the gains of democracy and development.

The senator stated, “At 66, Nigeria has every reason to look ahead with renewed hope. We have faced difficult moments as a nation, but the resilience of Nigerians has remained unshaken.

“Independence Day reminds us that nation-building is a continuous responsibility that requires unity, courage and faith in our collective future.”

NHRC Seeks Equal Justice, Rights-based Devt

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) called on governments at all levels, security agencies, and public institutions to place human dignity, equality, and justice at the centre of Nigeria’s development.

The commission said the success of the federal government’s reforms should ultimately be measured by their impact on the lives, rights, and dignity of ordinary Nigerians. It warned that economic growth could not be considered sustainable if its benefits failed to reach vulnerable and disadvantaged groups.

Executive Secretary of NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu, made the call in his Independence Day message to Nigerians.

Ojukwu commended citizens for their resilience, creativity, and determination in confronting the country’s social, economic and political challenges.

Reflecting on the national theme, “From Reforms to Stability: Consolidating Nigeria’s Renewed Hope for Shared Prosperity,” Ojukwu said the country’s transition from reform to lasting stability must include a deliberate commitment to protecting fundamental rights and ensuring equal access to justice.

Ojukwu, in the statement by the commission’s Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Fatimah Mohammed, urged governments to strengthen social protection mechanisms, expand access to basic services, and ensure that economic policies and reforms remained consistent with Nigeria’s constitutional and international human rights obligations.

The NHRC boss also charged law enforcement and security agencies to combine the protection of national security with respect for fundamental rights, insisting that security operations must be guided by professionalism and accountability.

He said the rule of law and an independent and effective justice system remained essential to building public confidence, particularly among poor and vulnerable Nigerians, who often faced significant barriers to accessing justice.

Chevron Vows Firmer Alliance with Nigeria

Chevron companies in Nigeria reaffirmed their confidence in the country and their long-standing commitment to partnership, investment and responsible energy development.

Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Companies in Nigeria, Jim Swartz, in a statement by the organisation’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Nigeria and Midwest Region, Olusoga Oduselu, said, for more than six decades, Chevron had contributed to Nigeria’s growth through oil and gas production, deepwater investment, gas development, local content, human capacity development, and strategic community partnerships.

Swartz said Chevron was a leading oil and gas producer and investor in Nigeria, with operations across the Niger Delta and interests in major deepwater assets. He added that the company took a long-term view of Nigeria, with continued focus on operational excellence, efficiency, innovation, and investment across its portfolio.

He stated that Chevron remained committed to building enduring relationships that enabled human progress today and in the future.

Swartz said, to support sustained growth, Chevron was expanding and optimising its assets through exploration, infill drilling and production enhancement, stating that the company supports the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and the federal government’s efforts to strengthen the industry’s regulatory framework and investment climate.

According to him, since PIA, Chevron has renewed and converted key joint-venture and deepwater leases; recorded discoveries at Meji NW-1, Delta South AA and Awodi-07; entered PPLs 2000 and 2001 through farm-in agreements; acquired deepwater block PPL 2010; and renewed Oil Prospecting Licence 215.

He stated, “Chevron is also participating in strategic deepwater opportunities, including the announced Bonga Southwest/Aparo and Owowo/Usan developments.

“Completion of seismic acquisition across several deepwater leases is supporting future exploration, while planned infill drilling at the Agbami and non-operated Usan hubs is intended to mitigate natural production decline and sustain output.”

Anosike Promises Welfarist Revolution in Abia

The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, congratulated the people of Abia State on Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, pledging to run a welfarist government that would put the welfare of the people above everything else.

In a statement by the media unit of the Dr. Kelechi Anosike Campaign Organisation to mark Independence Day celebration, Anosike said Abians deserved better than what they had gotten in the 35-year history of the state.

According to him, October 1 is a reminder of the courage of Nigeria’s founding fathers and the resilience of Abians who are industrious, creative, and God-fearing.

He stated, “As we celebrate 66 years of nationhood, we must pause to reflect. The journey of Abia in the last 35 years has been mixed. We have had moments of progress, but the welfare of the ordinary Abian – the trader in Ariaria, the farmer in Bende, the civil servant in Umuahia, the shoemaker in Aba, the student in Ohafia – has not been placed at the centre of governance as it should be. That is what I intend to change.”

The PDP candidate said his administration would be anchored on “Welfarist Governance Philosophy”, where every policy and every kobo of the state’s resources will be judged by how it improved the lives of Ndi Abia.

NILDS DG Urges Unity, Inclusivity in Nation-Building, Dwells on Diversity

Director-General of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman, called on Nigerians to strengthen national unity and embrace inclusivity.

Sulaiman, who spoke in an Independence Day goodwill message in Abuja, said Nigeria’s diversity in gender, ethnicity, region and religion should be harnessed as a source of national strength rather than allowed to become a basis for division.

Aligning his message with the 2026 Independence theme, “From Reforms to Stability: Consolidating Nigeria’s Renewed Hope for Shared Prosperity,” he urged citizens to remain committed to the Nigerian project and take collective responsibility for building a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous country.

He described Nigeria’s 66 years of independence as a testament to the resilience of its people and the continuing efforts of successive administrations to realise the vision and aspirations of the nation’s founding fathers.

According to him, although the country has yet to achieve all its aspirations, Nigeria has continued to evolve and strengthen its democratic institutions.

Sulaiman urged Nigerians to sustain their faith in the country, embrace patriotism, and remain actively engaged in efforts to address its security and development challenges.

At 66, SOJA Demands Justice, Accountability, Rule of Law in Nigeria

Speak Out for Justice Advocacy Ltd/Gte (SOJA) challenged the government and citizens to make justice, human rights, accountability, and the rule of law the defining features of the country’s freedom.

SOJA, in an Independence Day statement by its Founder and Executive Director, Hameed Ajibola Jimoh, said Nigeria’s independence should not be measured only by the number of years since the country gained freedom from colonial rule, but by the extent to which citizens enjoyed dignity, liberty, security, equality, and access to justice.

Nigeria became independent on October 1, 1960, and the federal government declared October 1, 2026, a public holiday to commemorate the 66th anniversary.

The advocacy organisation said the meaning of independence must go beyond political sovereignty to include freedom from injustice, corruption, impunity, unlawful discrimination, oppression, insecurity, and violations of fundamental human rights.

“True independence must also mean freedom from injustice, corruption, impunity, unlawful discrimination, oppression, insecurity and the denial of fundamental human rights,” SOJA said.

Okocha Urges Rivers Residents to Embrace Peace, Support Renewed Hope Agenda

The Rivers State chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Okocha, urged Nigerians, particularly residents of Rivers State, to embrace peace, unity, and constructive engagement.

Okocha, in an Independence Day message, congratulated Nigerians and commended the people of Rivers State for their resilience, hard work, and commitment to peace and development.

He said Nigeria’s 66-year journey since independence had demonstrated the endurance of its people, despite economic challenges, political transitions, and social difficulties.

According to him, the contributions of Rivers State to Nigeria’s economic growth and national development remains significant.

He acknowledged the role of the state’s coastal communities and urban centres in sustaining the country’s economic vitality, while commending Rivers people for their “unyielding courage, hard work, and loyalty to the peace and progress” of the state.

The APC chairman also reaffirmed the party’s commitment in Rivers State to supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.