Nigeria Enters New Era of Prosperity After Difficult Reforms, Says Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Nigeria has entered a new phase of economic development, declaring that “the age of reform has done its work” and that “now begins the age of prosperity.”

In his Independence Anniversary address, Tinubu said the country was approaching the next phase “from a position of strength,” citing what he described as a correction in the fundamental direction of the economy.

He said his administration had confronted difficult choices and laid the foundations for lasting prosperity.

“Rather than fail the promise of a better future for our children, the time has come for us to build that future,” the President said.

Tinubu said the next phase should make the promise of Nigeria a reality for citizens across the country.

“An age in which the promise of this great nation must finally become the lived experience of Nigerians from all walks of life,” he said.

Reflecting on the challenges facing the country, the President said Nigerians had passed through difficult years and made hard decisions together.

“We have travelled through difficult years together. We have made hard decisions together,” Tinubu said.

He added: “And now, still together, we must build the country those decisions have made possible.”