Tinubu: Productive Work Key to Nigeria’s Prosperity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said Nigeria’s prosperity requires more than cheaper goods, stressing the need for productive work, industrial growth and job creation.

In his address to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary on Thursday, Tinubu said the government was focused on turning the country’s growing youth population into an engine of production.

“But prosperity requires more than cheaper goods. It requires productive work,” the President said.

“Nigeria is a young country. Millions of young Nigerians enter adulthood every year with talent, energy and ambition. Our responsibility is to ensure that this great demographic strength becomes an engine of production rather than a source of despair.”

Tinubu said his administration was placing “jobs, enterprise, and industrial growth at the heart of our government’s policies.”

According to him, the government would use Nigeria’s gas resources to power new industries, support businesses seeking to revive factories in major industrial centres and expand digital connectivity to underserved communities.

“We will invest in the skills employers demand and support Nigerian businesses with the infrastructure and finance they need to grow,” he said.

The President also expressed his desire for increased local production across agriculture, manufacturing and technology.

“I want to see more Nigerians making things. I want to see more Nigerian farms feeding our cities and supplying our factories. I want to see Nigerian businesses selling Nigerian goods to the whole world,” Tinubu said.

He added: “I want young Nigerians building unicorns and creating opportunities for others here at home.”