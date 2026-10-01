Tinubu: Economic Reforms Have Improved Nigeria’s Outlook

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said Nigeria’s economic outlook had improved significantly under his administration, insisting that the reforms introduced by his government had confronted, rather than created, the country’s economic weaknesses.

Tinubu, who made the remarks while addressing the nation to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, said his administration had resolved to “do things differently” when it assumed office.

“Three and a half years later, the evidence that Nigeria’s economic outlook has improved is undeniable,” Tinubu said.

According to him, Nigeria’s economy had grown by over four per cent that year, with both the oil and non-oil sectors contributing to what he described as a “renewed period of stable growth.”

He said oil theft had declined, inflation had fallen substantially from its peak, and the country’s foreign reserves had been rebuilt.

Tinubu also said the foreign exchange market had stabilised, while Nigeria recorded its highest revenue from non-oil exports in 2025, exceeding $6 billion.

“This is real money being made by real Nigerian businesses,” he said.

The President maintained that the gains were not merely claims by his administration, saying international observers, journalists, NGOs and multilateral institutions could see the changes.

“Each has concluded that our reforms have strengthened Nigeria’s economic stability and resilience,” he said.

Tinubu further said the private sector had “long since delivered its verdict,” while foreign direct investment continued to rise each year.