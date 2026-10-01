Tinubu: Nigeria’s Independence Promise Is To Provide Opportunity, Dignity, Better Life

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said Nigeria’s independence carried a larger promise to provide its citizens with “opportunity, dignity and a better life,” as Nigerians marked the country’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

Tinubu, in his address to the nation, reflected on Nigeria’s journey since independence, saying the country had remained resilient despite war, military rule, economic crises, insecurity and political upheaval.

“Sixty-six years ago today, our flag was raised, for the first time, over a free and sovereign nation,” the President said.

He said Nigerians had since “journeyed together as one nation,” united by their belief in the country’s potential to become “a giant in Africa” and “a united, strong and prosperous nation.”

“Our journey has not always been easy. In truth, it has generally been too hard for too many,” Tinubu said.

According to him, Nigerians had experienced “moments of great hope and periods of profound disappointment,” but the country had endured through the “indomitable spirit of its people.”

The President highlighted the contributions of ordinary Nigerians, including farmers, traders, teachers and young entrepreneurs, whom he described as continuing to sustain the country despite its challenges.

“It has endured through the efforts of the farmer who rises before dawn to work his land. The trader who opens her shop each morning, hopeful for a productive day. The teacher who believes in the children entrusted to her care and the young entrepreneur who refuses to surrender ambition to circumstance,” he said.

Tinubu also expressed gratitude to members of the Armed Forces and security services for their sacrifices.

“We are grateful for the men and women of our Armed Forces and security services who place themselves in harm’s way so that the rest of us may live in peace,” he said.

He said generations of Nigerians had continued to hold on to the belief that the country would become better.

“Through every difficulty, generations of Nigerians have continued to believe in one thing: that this country of ours will be better,” Tinubu said.

The President described that faith as “the inheritance of independence,” saying the country’s founding fathers had sought more than a flag, an anthem and recognition among nations.

“This faith, which sustains us all, is the inheritance of independence. Our founding fathers did not struggle merely for a flag, an anthem or a place among the nations of the world,” he said.

“Independence carried a larger promise: that Nigerians would have the freedom to shape their own destiny and build a nation capable of providing opportunity, dignity and a better life for its people.”

Tinubu said that, 66 years after independence, Nigerians had a responsibility to fulfil that promise.

“Sixty-six years later, Almighty God has made it our responsibility to deliver that promise,” he said.