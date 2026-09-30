Breaking: Co-pilot Stabs Captain of Israel-bound Fly Dubai Flight in Failed Hijack Bid

Chinedu Eze with agency reports

A mid-air crisis has occurred aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv, when the co-pilot repeatedly stabbed the captain in the cockpit in a suspected terrorist hijacking attempt.

The aircraft transmitted Code 7500 (the international signal for unlawful interference/hijacking), prompting Israel to scramble fighter jets.

The co-pilot, identified as an Omani national, attacked the Emirati captain with a pocketknife inside the cockpit. During the struggle, the Boeing 737 Max 8 plunged violently, dropping between 13,000 and 20,000 feet in just a few minutes, causing extreme panic.

Alerted by screams from the cockpit and the plane’s sudden dive, flight attendants and several passengers—including Israeli nationals— successfully broke through the cockpit door and neutralized the attacker.

A second team of off-duty pilots who were traveling as passengers stepped in, regained control of the aircraft, and executed a safe emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia

The captain sustained serious stab wounds but was stabilized mid-flight by a dentist who happened to be on board. All 180 passengers and remaining crew members survived the ordeal.

Israeli security agencies, including Mossad and Shin Bet, alongside regional authorities, are investigating the incident as a full-fledged terrorist attack. Initial intelligence and interrogation of the co-pilot suggest his motive was to take absolute control of the flight and deliberately crash the commercial airliner with everyone on board.

The Sun of UK and BBC reported that terrified witnesses said brave passengers stormed the cockpit to restrain the alleged attacker after hearing screams as the plane dropped 18,000ft within minutes.

An Israeli official who spoke to newsmen claimed: “One pilot stabbed the other and tried to do 9/11 – either hijack the plane to the ground or crash it.

“The plane started to dive, and a team of pilots who were present took control of the stabber and the plane – a dramatic disaster was averted.”

Passengers claim a heated altercation broke out at the front of the plane just 90 minutes into the flight, which was going from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The co-pilot allegedly attacked his captain with a knife – causing a brawl in the cockpit which left the pair both bloodied and injured.

A witness on board the Boeing 737 Max claims several brave passengers managed to get into the cockpit and tackle the suspect to the ground.

Around the same time as the alleged fight, the plane, with 180 passengers on board, issued a “squawk code”, tracking data shows.

The international emergency alert was followed by a 7500 code, meaning a hijacking or unlawful interference, as it entered Jordanian air space.

Footage filmed by one of the shaken passengers shows him making a desperate plea from inside the plane, saying: “Anyone who can hear me, we need help.”

Fighter jets were scrambled to escort the aircraft during an emergency landing after Israeli officials were alerted to the chaos.

The plane landed at Saudi’s Tabuk Airport at 08.44 local time.

One passenger told Israel’s Channel 12 after landing: “We heard screams on the plane.

“Then they opened the cockpit and we saw blood, and someone had stabbed the pilot with a pocketknife.”

The woman – who was not identified – said Israeli passengers stormed the cockpit to help restrain an attacker along with members of the crew.

She added: “We prayed. There were also moments when we thought we weren’t going to make it out alive.”

FlyDubai and Israeli authorities later confirmed the flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia because of a physical altercation between the pilots.

Another woman, identifying herself as Noam, told the news channel: “Screams began on the plane… by passengers who realised what was happening.

“We understand that one of the pilots was stabbed and seriously wounded, and they lost control of the plane. It started to dive quickly. It was very scary.”

Other witnesses described violent scenes with multiple passengers reportedly “covered in blood”.

The incident prompted a massive security response in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz held an urgent security meeting.

A senior Israeli official told Channel 12 “the most severe disaster was prevented”.

The unnamed official said the co-pilot was being investigated amid growing indications he tried to take over the plane in order to crash it.

Sources said a second team of pilots managed to overpower the suspected hijacker to seize control of the plunging 737.

An Israeli passenger on board told local media that the crew asked for passengers to help tackle the attacker and tie him down.

The pilot who allegedly sparked the hijack drama was later reported to be an Omani citizen, while the other pilot was from the UAE, Israeli news sources reported.

Before the flight landed, Israel’s Police Operations Division ordered a joint command centre with other security agencies.

Police Commissioner Danny Levy said: “We are preparing for every scenario.”

At the time, an Israeli security official said they were not able to establish contact with the pilot.

The aircraft made an emergency landing in Tabuk, north-western Saudi Arabia, with all passengers reported safe.

Footage circulating online reportedly shows passengers on board the FlyDubai plane celebrating, clapping and singing as the aircraft landed.