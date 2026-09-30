Tinubu Dismisses Fears Over His Health, Says ‘I’m Healthy, Ready To Work’

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed fears in some quarters about his health saying he is fit as fiddle, sound and ready to resume work following his return to Nigeria from a four-week working vacation in Europe.



Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday evening shortly after arriving at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, the President described concerns over his health as politically motivated, saying his return to the country should put the rumours to rest.

His words: “Im ready to kick, ready to work,there is nothing wrong…well rumour will always be emanating from politics but the fact remains Im here, healthy and sound and ready to go.”



Asked how his working vacation went, Tinubu said he enjoyed the period, which began in London before proceeding to Paris, France.

According to him: “I enjoyed myself.”



Also commenting on the President’s arrival, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, who was among top government officials and political leaders who received the President at the airport, said he expected Tinubu’s period of rest to translate into increased activity by the administration.



He said: “It is incredibly nice to have him after one month away, and we believe that the days he has spent resting will translate into more action this time around.



“We believe that he will come with renewed vigour, a renewed hope, to continue serving the good people of Nigeria”.