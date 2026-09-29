After Four-Week Working Vacation in Europe, Tinubu Departs France For Nigeria

.To attend premiere of film in honour of winner of MKO Abiola in Lagos on October 1

.To hold strategic meetings over several days with political leaders, associates ahead of 2027 polls before returning to Abuja

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday ended his four-week working vacation and has already departed Paris, France, for the homeward journey to Nigeria.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release, stated that President Tinubu’s aircraft is expected to touch down at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, later on Tuesday evening.

Tinubu chose to fly to Lagos first to honour the memory of the martyr of Nigeria’s democratic struggle, Chief MKO Abiola

According to the statement, on Independence Day, the President will attend the premiere of a movie honouring Abiola, the winner of the June 1993 election, at the Wole Soyinka National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

While in Lagos, Tinubu will also hold strategic meetings with political leaders and associates over several days in preparation for the 2027 elections.

The President will return to Abuja after his political engagements in Lagos.

Tinubu, who departed Abuja on August 30, 2026 for the working vacation, spent one week in London before heading for Paris.

While in Paris, he attended a private dinner with President Emmanuel Macron and also met with business leaders, including Mr Vincent Bolloré of the Bolloré Group, whose media and digital interests include Canal+, MultiChoice and Universal Music Group.

On Monday, Tinubu also met with the Chairman of First Holdings, Femi Otedola.

Last week, the President witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ogun State Government and DP World to build a Gateway deep seaport in Ogun Waterside and create a Blue Marine Economic Zone in the area.

DP World, one of the world’s leading ports and logistics operators, plans to invest $7 billion for the seaport and the economic zone.