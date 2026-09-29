Plateau Group Denies Militia Links, Backs DSS Security Operations

The Mwaghavul Development Association, MDA, has denied allegations that it owns or operates a militia group or collaborates with the Department of State Services, DSS, or any other security agency to attack Fulani communities in Plateau State.

The association described the allegation as false, alleging that it was part of an emerging media campaign intended to discredit security agencies working to contain violence and restore peace in troubled communities in the state.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Friday Derwam, the MDA particularly commended the DSS for what it described as the sincerity and fair-mindedness with which its personnel have approached security operations in the state.

The association said it had become concerned about what it described as changing tactics by groups responsible for violence in Plateau, alleging that social media was increasingly being deployed to circulate inflammatory claims against security personnel.

According to the MDA, one such narrative alleged that Mwaghavul youths were working with the DSS and personnel of Operation Rainbow to attack Fulani residents in their communities.

The association rejected the allegation.

“The media campaign by the terror groups attempting to sell the narrative that Mwaghavul youths, in collaboration with the Directorate of State Services, DSS, and Operation Rainbow joint forces, attack Fulanis in their abodes is just but a fallacy,” the statement said.

The MDA stressed that it neither maintains a militia nor has any arrangement with the DSS, Operation Rainbow or other security organisations to conduct operations against any ethnic community.

Rather, it said security agencies operating in the affected areas had acted in accordance with their constitutional responsibilities and rules of engagement.

The association said the approach adopted by the security personnel had helped protect vulnerable communities and restrict the activities of those responsible for attacks.

It alleged that the effectiveness of recent security operations had prompted attempts to undermine the agencies through what it called “brutal fabrication of baseless and malicious lies.”

According to the association, those behind the campaign were seeking to generate national sympathy and possibly induce the Federal Government to take decisions based on what it described as misleading information.

The MDA further claimed it had received reports that groups it accused of involvement in terrorism were planning media engagements to advance allegations against the security agencies. It did not provide evidence for the claim in its statement.

It therefore urged journalists and media organisations to carefully verify allegations emanating from the Plateau conflict before publication, arguing that the media should contribute to peacebuilding rather than become an unwitting vehicle for inflammatory narratives.

“MDA condemns in totality such intentions and draws the attention of the media to be partners in the quest for lasting peace in Plateau State and not pencils in the hands of terrorists,” Derwam said.

The association argued that developmental journalism should promote initiatives capable of advancing society while subjecting potentially divisive claims to proper scrutiny.

It consequently called on the Federal Government, relevant authorities and Nigerians to support legitimate efforts by security agencies to stabilise affected communities and restore peace across Plateau State.

The MDA’s statement comes against the background of persistent security concerns and competing narratives surrounding attacks in parts of Plateau. The association’s allegations against unnamed groups remain its claims, while its denial addresses accusations it says are being circulated against Mwaghavul youths and security agencies.

The Mwaghavul are one of Plateau State’s major indigenous ethnic groups and are predominantly concentrated in Mangu Local Government Area, including Mangu, Panyam, Kerang, Pushit and surrounding districts.