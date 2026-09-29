NBA Raises the Alarm over Plateau Killings, Seeks State Police, Security Reforms

Insecurity has hampered Christian population in Niger, says CAN

•Defence minister: security is fundamental foundation of national unity, shared prosperity

•COAS operationalises 28 armoured brigade in Kebbi, assures residents of enhanced security

Linus Aleke in Abuja, Laleye Dipo in Minna and Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The four branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Plateau State have condemned the worsening wave of attacks across the state and called for urgent constitutional, security, and judicial reforms to halt the persistent loss of life and property.



Addressing a joint press conference yesterday in Jos, the NBA branches in Jos, Bukuru, Pankshin, and Shendam described the recent attacks in Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, and Bokkos local government areas as a grave indictment on the state’s capacity to fulfil its constitutional responsibility of protecting citizens.



The lawyers’ position came as a committee set up by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) found that the population of Christians in Niger State had been drastically hampered by insecurity.



Submitting its report at a news conference in Minna on Sunday, head of Christian Statistics Committee, Evangelist Marcus Salka, said the essence of the data was to correct “inaccurate projections of the Christian population, particularly those circulating on social media”.



Still on security, Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, said security was not merely an operational task but the fundamental foundation upon which national unity and shared prosperity were built. Musa said this at an inter-denominational church service in Abuja to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.



That was as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, formally operationalised 28 Armoured Brigade and Garrison in Birnin Kebbi, alongside 281 Tank Battalion in Yauri and 381 Artillery Regiment in Kaoje, as part of strategic efforts to bolster security and protect vulnerable communities in the state.



The development was revealed in a statement by Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba.



NBA in Plateau State lamented the continuing bloodshed despite security measures, stating that terrorists have in some instances attacked communities during curfew hours, killing residents and vigilantes.



It warned that the unchecked violence, displacement of communities, and occupation of ancestral lands by attackers posed a serious threat to public confidence, law, and order.



While commending President Bola Tinubu for his recent visit to Plateau and his support for the creation of state police, NBA urged the federal government to go further by sponsoring constitutional amendments that would place security on the Concurrent Legislative List, thereby granting state governors greater operational control over security architecture within their states.



The association also called for improved welfare and equipment for security personnel, enhanced border surveillance, and establishment of a military formation in the Pai River Game Reserve area, which it alleged had become a haven for bandits and terrorists operating around the borders of Plateau, Bauchi and Taraba states.



NBA equally acknowledged efforts by Plateau State Government, including the strengthening of Operation Rainbow, training of neighbourhood watch personnel, procurement of security vehicles, and support for state policing initiatives.



It urged the state government to further empower Operation Rainbow, enforce the state’s anti-land grabbing law, and provide additional support for police formations and forward operating bases.



The lawyers called on local government authorities, traditional rulers, and communities to deepen intelligence gathering and lawful collaboration with security agencies, while cautioning citizens against spreading unverified information capable of escalating tensions.

Expressing concern over recurring reports of delayed security responses to attacks, NBA urged security agencies to regain public trust through professionalism, patriotism, and accountability.



It also demanded investigations into cases where security personnel allegedly arrived at attack scenes after the assailants had fled.

On the judiciary, the association advocated expedited trials for terrorism-related offences, stiffer sanctions for lawyers who deliberately frustrated criminal proceedings, and greater transparency in the prosecution of terrorism suspects and their sponsors.



NBA pledged to deploy the expertise of its members in criminal justice, human rights, and public-interest litigation to support efforts aimed at securing justice for victims, preserving evidence of atrocities, and ensuring accountability for perpetrators.



It maintained that lasting peace in Plateau State could only be achieved through the rule of law, accountability, and effective protection of the constitutional right to life.



NBA warned that the continued devaluation of human life threatened national unity and public confidence in government institutions.

CAN: Insecurity Hampering Christian Population in Niger



Christian Statistics Committee, set up by CAN and headed by Evangelist Marcus Salka, lamented that insecurity had made the Christian population in Niger State very vulnerable.



Most parts of Niger State with huge Christian populations had lost several members as a result of attacks by bandits and terrorists, or because of relocation to other parts of the country believed to be safe for them to live.



The committee put the population of Christians across Niger State at 3,417,636 or 45.7 per cent of the 7,478,417 population of the state.

The 2006 census population of 3,950,249 for Niger State has a distribution of 2,032,725 males and 1,917,524 females, without distribution according to religious affiliations.



However, submitting the committee’s report at a news conference in Minna on Sunday, Salka said the data was meant to correct “inaccurate projections” regarding the population of Christian in the state.



“After gathering all data, Christians are 45.7 per cent, compared with approximately 46.1 per cent and 8.2 per cent for the other two religious categories in the state,” Salka declared.



He said the data was gotten from the “2025 projected population of 7,478,417 for Niger State by the Niger State Bureau of Statistics, thereby putting the Christian population at approximately 3,417,636”.



Salka warned, “The size of the Christian population should not be judged by the level of participation in active politics.”

He stated, “That some Christians do not participate in active politics does not mean we do not have the number. Christians make up a significant population in Niger State.”



He said, “Following the incessant insecurity in Christian-dominated local government areas, especially Shiroro, Munya, Paikoro, Rafi, Wushishi, Magama and others, majority of our people were killed, others relocated.



Salka also said, “The displacement was part of a deliberate attempt to reduce the Christian population in affected communities.”

Salka vowed that the committee would continue to challenge inaccurate representations of the Christian population in Niger State.

Musa: Security is Fundamental Foundation of National Unity and Shared Prosperity



Defence minister, General Christopher Musa, said security was at the core of national unity and shared prosperity.



His comments came as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said democracy was sustained by peace and unity.



The minister said the Armed Forces of Nigeria remained resolutely committed to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and restoring lasting peace across all regions.



Musa spoke as he joined Christian faithful, top government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps for an inter-denominational church service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.



According to a statement by Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the service, themed, “Anchored on Hope: The Path to Divine Stability and Shared Prosperity,” formed a major part of the official activities lined up for the national independence celebration.



Musa delivered the first Scripture reading, focusing his message on faith, national peace, and collective security.



Highlighting the imperative of national cohesion and the sacrifices of the nation’s security forces, Musa stated, “As we mark 66 years of our nationhood, our hope for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Nigeria remains unshakeable.



“I urge all Nigerians to remain steadfast, support our men and women in uniform, and unite in faith as we build a nation anchored on divine stability.”



Delivering the vote of thanks, Akume reiterated the importance of democratic stability as the country prepared for future civic milestones.

He stated, “As we look towards the 2027 elections, let us remember that democracy is sustained by peace and unity.”

Akume encouraged citizens to maintain unwavering support for the democratic process.



In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, offered prayers for the country, emphasising the need for harmony and concerted national effort towards achieving sustainable peace.

COAS Operationalises 28 Armoured Brigade in Kebbi, Assures Residents of Better Security



Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, formally operationalised 28 Armoured Brigade and Garrison in Birnin Kebbi, alongside 281 Tank Battalion in Yauri and 381 Artillery Regiment in Kaoje, in an effort to bolster security and protect vulnerable communities in Kebbi State.



According to a statement by Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the COAS said the establishment of the Brigade aligned with Nigerian Army’s ongoing drive to optimise its force structure, expand its operational footprint, strengthen command and control, and improve response times to security challenges across the North-west zone.



Represented by General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, Nigerian Army, and Commander, Sector 2, Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna, Shaibu charged Acting Commander of 28 Brigade, Colonel Abdullahi Umar, to view the deployment as a duty to provide essential fire support capabilities, enhance operational effectiveness across the Division’s area of responsibility, and strengthen ongoing security efforts in Kebbi State, particularly in addressing threats posed by criminal elements and other security challenges.



Shaibu emphasised that achieving lasting peace required unwavering discipline, tactical focus, and seamless synergy among all security stakeholders.



He urged the troops to maintain high standards of professionalism, adhere strictly to the rules of engagement, and protect law-abiding citizens, while executing their constitutional mandate.



The army chief also commiserated with the residents of Jandutse community, who recently lost a member to a bandit attack, and assured them of increased military presence to guarantee their safety.



The residents appreciated the COAS for his continuous efforts towards ensuring their safety and that of the entire Kebbi State.

Prof. Albert: Violent Extremists Killed 6,039 People, Displaced 2.83 Million in Five Years



Professor of African History, Peace and Conflict Studies, Isaac Olawale Albert, revealed that violent extremists killed no fewer than 6,039 people and displaced 2.83 million others over a five-year period.



Albert disclosed that 2,157 deaths were recorded in 2025 alone as a result of armed banditry and mass abductions, cattle rustling, and reprisals by rural vigilante groups in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna states in North-west Nigeria.



He said Zamfara and Katsina recorded the highest number of casualties.



Albert, a leading scholar of peace, conflict and security studies in Africa, made the revelation in Abuja while delivering a lecture, titled, “Understanding Conflict, Its Nature and Character,” at the Premium Times Academy’s training of selected journalists on conflict-sensitive reporting.



The pioneer Dean of Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies at the University of Ibadan, said the death toll within the period under review excluded fatalities recorded in the North-east theatre of operations.



He stated, “In the North-east, Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgency and terrorism, mass displacement, and a wider Lake Chad and Sahel crisis have left 2.33 million people still displaced, according to the IOM DTM, October 2025.



“In the North-central, farmer-herder and land conflicts, as well as communal and identity-based violence in Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa and Niger states, have continued to claim lives. In Benue alone, 811 people were killed in 2025, while more than 500,000 were displaced.”

Giving statistics on killings in the South-west, South-south, and South-east, Albert said, “In the South-west, cultism and gang violence, ritual killings, forest-belt kidnapping, and herder-farmer tensions remain major security concerns. These accounted for part of the 1,686 cult and gang-related deaths recorded nationwide between 2020 and 2025.



“In the South-south, Niger Delta militancy, oil theft and pipeline vandalism, environmental grievances, and maritime piracy remain key challenges. There were 609 violent deaths in 2025, down 15 per cent from 713 in 2024.



“In the South-east, separatist agitation and the state’s response, attacks by unidentified gunmen, and enforced sit-at-home orders have contributed to the violence. There were 776 deaths in 332 sit-at-home-related attacks between 2021 and 2025.”

Albert added, “Journalists report not only events, but also meanings, causes, actors and consequences.

“Conflict-sensitive reporting begins with a clear understanding of what conflict is and how it behaves.”