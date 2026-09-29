Oil Theft: Nigerian Navy Recovers 33,800 Litres of Petroleum Products in Rivers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has recovered 33,800 litres of petroleum products amid sustained operations by troops of Operation Delta Sentinel.

According to a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the troops recorded remarkable successes in the fight against crude oil theft and illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta.

He said the operation was led by personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH, a unit under Operation Delta Sentinel.

“On Friday, 25 September 2026, Nigerian Navy operatives, acting on credible intelligence, discovered and deactivated two illegal refining sites at Ogbogolo Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“The operation led to the recovery of about 28,520 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 5,280 litres of stolen crude oil, totalling approximately 33,800 litres of petroleum products.

“Also discovered were 48 sacks, three dugout pits, two kegs and three cooking drums used for the storage and processing of the products. The perpetrators fled the area on sighting naval personnel.

“The latest operation is part of the sustained successes recorded under Operation Delta Sentinel and reflects the Nigerian Navy’s strategy of persistent surveillance, intelligence-led operations and targeted disruption of the infrastructure and networks that sustain crude oil theft.”

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, therefore directed formations and units to maintain pressure on these criminal networks to deny them freedom of action, protect critical oil and gas infrastructure, and create a more secure operating environment for legitimate economic activities in the Niger Delta.

Accordingly, the Nigerian Navy will continue to leverage its maritime domain awareness capabilities, credible intelligence and collaboration with relevant security agencies and host communities to consolidate these gains.

These efforts, Captain Folorunsho said, are integral to the Navy’s contribution towards securing Nigeria’s energy resources, improving crude oil production and strengthening national economic security.