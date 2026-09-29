Itsekiri Leader Pleads with FG over Abandoned Koko-Ogheye-Epe-Lagos Coastal Highway

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Aboludero of Warri Kingdom, Opuaro Chief Wilson Edun Olley, has appealed to the federal government, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Delta State Government for urgent coordinated action to complete the long-abandoned Koko-Ogbeye-Epe-Lagos coastal highway.

He noted that the project, when completed, will improve access between numerous coastal communities and major economic centres, while creating a more efficient transportation corridor between Delta State, Ondo State and Lagos economic axis.

Chief Olley who made the appeal yesterday during an engagement with community leaders and members of the Iwere communities in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State recalled that the project dates back to 1955 without any reasonable achievements.

He maintained that the Koko–Ogheye–Epe Coastal Highway should not be regarded as another road project but a strategic infrastructure corridor with huge regional connectivity, trade, employment, security, tourism, agriculture, maritime activities and socio-economic development across coastal areas of the Niger Delta.

The project when completed, Chief Olley said, will improve access between numerous coastal communities and major economic centres, while creating a more efficient transportation corridor between Delta State, Ondo State and Lagos economic axis.

“The historical concept of the Koko–Ogheye–Epe coastal route dates back to 1955 and has been associated with the vision of late Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, former Federal Commissioner for Finance.

Historical accounts identify the Koko–Ogheye route as part of his broader infrastructure vision for improving transportation and economic connectivity.

“In 2010, the first phase of Koko- Ogheye – Epe road project was awarded to Levant Construction Company, by NDDC at the cost of ₦14.9 billion. The project was officially flagged off in koko by Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, the former Governor, Delta State during his tenure but a substantial portions of the1st phase corridor of koko- Ogheye- Epe coastal road is incomplete and abandoned”, he recalled.

Chief Olley also recalled that in October 2023, the House of Representatives considered a motion calling for completion of the Koko–Ogheye–Epe road and urged the Federal Government to direct the NDDC and relevant agencies to go back to site and resume construction of the road but that till date nothing has been done on the project.

“It is disheartening to note that a road project of such huge importance can be abandoned 67 years after its conception by our founding fathers, it is very sad.

“The economic benefits of Koko-ogheye- Epe coastal road is huge and would have improved connectivity between Koko, Ogheye, Epe and the wider Lagos economic corridor. It would have reduced transportation challenges and improve movement of people, goods and services as well as stimulate trade, tourism and private-sector investment”, he added.

Chief Olley said the project will also improve logistics, supporting oil and gas operations and other economic activities and strengthen agricultural value chains, including fishing and crop production.

He added it would have also improved access to healthcare, education and other essential social services, as well as created employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people as well as regional integration between the South-South and South-West economic corridors would have been achieved.

He therefore urged President Bola Ahmed to provide strategic federal intervention towards resolving the longstanding challenges surrounding the project by directing the relevant federal institutions to work with the NDDC and Delta State Government, Ondo and Lagos State Government to revisit the project.