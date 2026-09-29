We Must Sacrifice to Build a Country of Our Dream, Sheriff Oborevwori Tells Nigerians

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, told Nigerians to be prepared to make the necessary sacrifices to build a country that would reflect their collective aspirations.

Oborevwori, who stated this at the 66th Independence Thanksgiving Service held at Living Faith Church, Ibusa Road, Asaba, called on present and future generations to uphold the virtues of sacrifice, courage, patriotism and resilience.

While paying tribute to Nigeria’s founding fathers for their sacrifices and contributions to the country’s independence, he called on Nigerians to demonstrate their love for the country by praying for its peace and prosperity.

The governor maintained that the Church’s continued intercession for Nigeria remained critical to the nation’s progress.

“Praying for the nation is a powerful investment that pays huge dividends. I urge us, therefore, not to relent in the place of prayer, because men ought always to pray and not to faint,” he said.

Oborevwori, who emphasised the importance of wisdom in governance and leadership, urged public servants and politicians to remember that their positions were held in trust for the people.

“At this juncture, I want to remind those of us in public service, politicians and civil servants alike, to make service to the people our number one priority. After all, it is called public service.

“Whether you are a civil servant or a politician, whether you are appointed or elected, you are serving the people. Every position you hold is held in trust for the people, not just for you and your immediate family,” he said.

Oborevwori added that public officials would ultimately give account of their stewardship to God, urging them to discharge their responsibilities with integrity and commitment to the common good.