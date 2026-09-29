Makinde: I’ll Reset Nigeria, Provide New Security Architecture in Four Years

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has said Nigeria can be reset within four years if elected president in 2027, promising to usher the country into an era of new security architecture.

Makinde spoke yesterday at the APM North-central Town Hall Meeting in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, where he thanked Governor Abdullahi Sule and the people of Nasarawa State for hosting his team.

Addressing supporters including women in agriculture, market women, physically challenged women and widows, Makinde said his administration will create special programmes for vulnerable groups while resetting the entire economy for all Nigerians.

According to him, the reset will cover four critical areas – security, education, economy and the socio-political environment.

“The reset agenda can be concluded in four years. We had someone who was head of state in this country for 10 months, and he was able to end military rule and usher in the democracy we now enjoy in Nigeria.

“So we can reset Nigeria. Reset and give Nigeria a new security architecture. Reset and give Nigeria a new path for education. Reset our economy, utilising data science and logic, and reset our socio-political environment in four years. That is our agenda.

“So as your president from May 29, 2027, we will run a transitional government of national unity that will culminate in new players and a new agenda for Nigeria’s sustainable development.”

Makinde said the 2027 election will not be determined by pundits, pollsters, or the number of billionaires in any candidate’s corner, but by the people of Nigeria.

He also argued that governance requires energy, recounting his schedule in the last 24 hours – from Ibadan to Abuja, meetings in Abuja, a three-and-a-half-hour drive to Lafia at night, and meetings with candidates in the North Central Zone till 2:00 am.

The governor criticised what he described as “voodoo economics” at the federal level, saying midway into 2026, insecurity remains a big issue especially in the North Central, yet he could not find budgetary provision for the newly announced army divisions in the 2026 budget.

He also questioned whether increased money from the Federation Account to states has translated to fighting hunger.

Speaking on Oyo State’s experience, Makinde said when he came in in 2019, dependence on federal allocation was over 80 per cent, which his administration worked to bring down to 65 per cent by 2022, before the “subsidy is gone” statement pushed it back to almost 80 percent.

Also speaking at the event, the National Chairman of the party, Yusuf Dantalle, declared that the party can no longer be taken for granted, as Nigerians are now joining in droves ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dantalle said the array of governorship hopefuls lined up with him was a sign of APM’s rebirth and growing national acceptance.

According to him, the 2027 election will not be about party labels but about rescuing Nigeria from hunger and underdevelopment.

Lamenting the hardship in the country, Dantalle said it was unacceptable for Nigerians to suffer amidst plenty.

In a strong message against vote-buying, the APM Chairman warned voters in Nasarawa and across the North Central not to trade their future for 5,000 naira, a carton of Indomie or Maggi seasoning.

He argued that such palliatives only translate to four more years of hunger, urging the electorate to choose truth and competence over token handouts.