NaijaGoodNews Launches October 1

A new digital news platform, NaijaGoodNews.com, will officially launch on October 1 with a mission to spotlight positive developments, inspiring Nigerians and stories of progress from across the country.

The multimedia platform, comprising a news website and social media channels, is published by Shiny-Star Communications Ltd, a multimedia and digital communications company.

NaijaGoodNews is led by Sunday Oguntola, a journalist with more than two decades of professional media experience. Oguntola spent 20 years with The Nation newspaper, including seven years as its Online Editor, building extensive experience in newsroom management, digital publishing and online journalism.

His professional development also includes participation in several international journalism training programmes and fellowships, including a Reuters Institute workshop. He also gained early newsroom experience as an intern with The Punch Newspaper.

As Editor-in-Chief of NaijaGoodNews, Oguntola said the platform was established in response to what he sees as an imbalance in the way Nigeria and Nigerians are often portrayed, with challenges and negative developments frequently receiving greater prominence than stories of progress, innovation and impact.

“Nigeria is easily one of the most negatively portrayed nations. The news space is filled with so much negativity about Nigeria that one could be forgiven for thinking that nothing good is happening in the country,” Oguntola said.

He said NaijaGoodNews will provide a dedicated platform for identifying, reporting and amplifying positive developments in Nigeria and the achievements of Nigerians around the world.

“Our focus is to amplify every win, every victory and every positive development in the nation in a celebratory way.

“If there is a Nigerian doing something inspiring and incredible anywhere in the world, we want to spotlight and amplify it.

“If there is an ordinary Nigerian running a business that is changing lives and families, a public official doing exceptional work beyond official obligations, or a roadside artisan making life better for residents, we want to showcase their stories.

“If there is a project working anywhere in Nigeria, a policy making a difference or an ordinary Nigerian transforming lives in a community, we want to provide a platform for the world to hear about it.”

The platform will cover achievements and solutions across business, innovation, governance, entrepreneurship, community development, education, entertainment, sports and the everyday lives of Nigerians, while also highlighting Nigerians making an impact internationally.

Oguntola stressed that NaijaGoodNews’ positive editorial orientation would remain grounded in professional journalism, verification, balance and editorial credibility.

“Positive journalism must still be rigorous journalism. Our purpose is not to pretend that Nigeria has no challenges or to ignore them. It is to ensure that progress, solutions and people making a difference are also documented and given their rightful place in the national conversation.”

He said the platform wants to challenge one-dimensional portrayals of Nigeria by providing greater visibility to initiatives, individuals and ideas that are producing results.

“We want to change the narrative that Nigeria is defined only by its problems by showcasing what works and how Nigerians are making a world of difference in their respective spaces.”

Oguntola said the publication will spotlight working projects, ideas, contributions, interventions and policies while telling the human stories behind their impact.

“There is so much happening for good in this country that is either underreported or not adequately amplified. Our focus is to draw attention to those developments and tell those stories compellingly and credibly.”

NaijaGoodNews.com goes live on October 1.